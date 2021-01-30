Heartbreak and Terre Haute North’s boys basketball have, unfortunately for the Patriots, walked hand-in-hand during the 2020-21 season.
On Saturday, it was an old nemesis that broke the Patriots’ hearts again.
Evansville North’s Ryan Caddell hit an open 15-foot jumper with no time left in the game to give the visiting Huskies a 60-58 victory.
It was a cruel blow for the Patriots, who had dug themselves out of an 11-point fourth quarter deficit to force a tie with 5.3 seconds left, only to have Caddell provide the gut punch at the gun.
“That is our sixth loss of the season by one possession. We’re playing well enough to win, but we’re just not getting it done. That’s disappointing,” Terre Haute North coach Todd Woelfle said.
The source of Terre Haute North’s pain has haunted the Patriots before too.
Caddell hit a 3-pointer to win it for the Huskies’ 73-70 win in 2019. Last year, the Patriots and Huskies duked it out over five overtimes before Evansville North emerged with another 73-70 victory.
“It’s been a rough year as far as [heartbreak] goes. The kids played hard. I cannot fault the effort. They fought back and gave themselves a chance to win,” Woelfle said. “We need to take the good and get more of it and try to eliminate some of the bad to win some of these close games.”
In yet another blow for the Patriots? Standout guard Matt Gauer was injured three minutes into the first quarter. He collided with an Evansville North defender and did not return. Woelfle is not sure when the senior might be back.
Despite the injury, North battled. Both teams shot over 50% from the field and the Patriots out-rebounded the Huskies 23-17, but Evansville North was able to score consistently on drive to the basket and also maximized the Patriots’ 14 turnovers.
Colin Frank led Terre Haute North (9-8) with 14 points on 7 of 7 shooting. Mark Hankins also scored 14. Caddell led the Huskies (10-4) with 19 points.
The final sequences was prefaced by a Patriots’ comeback that saw Terre Haute North wipe out an eight-point deficit in the span of 2 minutes, 45 seconds of game-time.
Noah Crosley and Frank hit buckets to drop the deficit to 57-53 with 1:39 left. With the Huskies up five with 50 seconds left, it appeared Hankins stole the ball at mid-court for an easy lay-up, but a foul was called instead. No matter, Evansville North missed the free throw and Bryson Carpenter converted a traditional three-point play with 43 seconds left to make it a two-point game.
Evansville North’s Cameron Gehlhousen missed a one-and-one free throw with 33.7 seconds left and the Patriots had a chance to tie or win it. Carpenter was fouled with 5.3 seconds left on a drive and the sophomore duly made a pair of free throws to tie it.
Evansville North had to go the length of the court for the win. Cameron Moore, of the Huskies, was trapped near the timeline on the Terre Haute North side of the floor. He stutter-stepped backwards and found Caddell on his right sideline.
Caddell got past a leaping Hankins and the seas parted for an open jumper. Caddell released it with :00.1 seconds on the clock and his shot was true.
“We thought they would want to get Moore going downhill because he’s very athletic. We wanted to corral him in the backcourt and we had the rotation, but one of our guys went flying by [Caddell] instead of containing him and he got a wide-open look,” Woelfle said.
Up until the final sequence, the Patriots’ fortunes had waxed and waned as the game went along.
The Patriots got off to a 10-3 start, patiently finding baseline cutters for easy buckets. However, the Huskies answered with a 14-0 run and led by two by the end of the first quarter. The Patriots took a 28-20 lead in the second quarter, but the Huskies hit a trio of 3-pointers to end the half with a slim 29-28 lead.
The Huskies controlled the third quarter, using their length in their man and matchup zone sets to force turnovers. The Huskies’ lead peaked at 50-39 early in the fourth quarter before the Patriots began chipping away.
Terre Haute North next hosts Martinsville on Saturday afternoon.
“Losing Matt Gauer, we don’t know long he might be out, we’re going to need some other guys to assume some of the offensive and rebounding responsibilities he has. We’ll continue to keep working at it,” Woelfle said.
