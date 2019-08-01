The Chicago White Sox have sent Terre Haute native A.J. Reed to Triple-A Charlotte after the conclusion of their series against the New York Mets on Thursday. The demotion ends a three-week period that Reed spent in Chicago.
Reed hit .136 with one home run and four RBI for the White Sox in 14 games played.
Reed was claimed by the White Sox off waivers from the Houston Astros on June 8. Reed, blocked in the Astros organization by established talent at both first base and designated hitter, signed with Chicago as a way of rejuvenating his Major League Baseball hopes.
After initially being assigned to Charlotte, the White Sox elected to call Reed up to play for the parent club as their left-handed DH. He played his first game against Oakland on July 12.
However, Reed struggled at the plate. Reed collected his six hits with the White Sox in his first eight games with the club. Since July 24, a span of six games played, Reed was 0-for-19 with 10 strikeouts. On Thursday against the Mets, Reed was 0-for-4 with four strikeouts.
Reed's highlights with the White Sox were his 2-for-3 performance against Kansas City on July 16 and the three-run home run he hit against the Royals one day later.
Reed also pitched a flawless inning of relief against Minnesota on July 28 — reprising the dual pitching-batting role he once had at Kentucky and during his high school career at Terre Haute South.
• Phegley placed on IL by A's — The Oakland Athletics placed Terre Haute native Josh Phegley on the 10-day injured list on Wednesday retroactive to July 29.
Phegley suffered a left thumb contusion in Oakland's game against Texas on July 28. He left the game in the fifth inning.
Phegley would eligible to come off the injured list just prior to Aug. 9 when the A's open a series against the White Sox in Chicago.
So far this season, Phegley has played 82 games and is batting .243 with a career-high 10 home runs and 47 RBI. He's started more games at catcher than any other Oakland player has.
