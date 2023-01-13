The Terre Haute Bowlers Hall of Fame is currently accepting applications for this years class. Nominations need to be submitted the the Terre Haute Bowlers Hall of Fame board of governors by March 4. Applications may be obtained at all bowling establishments.
The dinner will be April 24 at the MCL Cafeteria banquet center. Tickets, priced at $30 each, will be available soon at local bowling establishments.
If you have questions, contact John Hayes at 812-249-8436 or Sherrie Delisle at 812-870-4994.
