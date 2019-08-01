A group of Terre Haute-based softball teams had a very successful weekend in Alabama last week during the National Softball Association Southern Nationals.
Two groups based in the area — the Wabash Valley Warriors and the Indiana Terror — took part in the Southern Nationals and locally-based teams won each of the age groups they entered in the tournament.
In the 8U division, the Wabash Warriors defeated Stardust from Auburn, Ala. 8-1 in the championship game. The 8U Warriors went 6-0 during the tournament.
Team members: Morgan Hoggatt, Kambry Sparks, Samarra Newburn, Hadyn Conder, Jazz Topete, Camryn Funk, Karson Johnson, Kaylee Krause, Finley Frazier, Sara Elden, Carly Ross and coach Jesse Hoggatt.
In the 10U division, the Indiana Terror defeated the Hurricanes from Brookwood, Ala. 4-1 in the championship game. The 10U Terror had a 5-1 record, outscoring its foes 66-9.
Team members: Mylee Vandevender, Jaleigh Lindley, Grace Rodgers, Kyleigh Walker, Keelei Brown, Lily Krause, Emma Cesinger, Ella Meehan, Caroline Rexride, Roxie Greene, Lakyn Hadley and coach Jake Lindley.
In the 12U division, the Wabash Warriors defeated the Mystics from Pell City, Ala. 5-3 in the championship game. The 12U Warriors went 6-0 in the tournament and outscored its opponents 46-9.
Team members: Haylee Mathas, Lucy Gibson, Rosie Travioli, Abi Shearer, Shalane Blakey, Kate Hayes, Caprice McCalister, Kayli Frakes, Mia Thompson, Lizzie Shea, Jayleigh Inman, Mason Weir and coach Karina Travioli.
In the 14U division, the Indiana Terror defeated the Foster Oilers from Michigan 4-2 in the championship game. The 14U Terror went 6-1 and only allowed eight runs.
Team members: Haley Holcomb, Kaylen Hanson, Brianna Craig, Lydia Copenhaver, Layla Fragiacomo, Caeden Bennett, Peyton Simmons, Alyssa Fellows, Alex Overman, Alexis Davis and coach Jason Hanson.
In the 16U/18U division, the Wabash Warriors beat the Titans from Atlanta 5-3 in the championship game. The 16U/18U Warriors went 7-0 during the tournament.
Team members: Madison Mullen, Maddie Hunt, Ellie Jackman, Maizie Pell, Ellie Carter, Jasey Conn, Khloe Hoar, Taylor Hoggatt, Olyvia Notter, Victoria Elden, Emma Stevens and coach Brandon Mullen.
The Southern Nationals is a travel tournament comprised of pool games followed by a double-elimination bracket to determine the age group winner.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.