Terre Haute native Kylie Hutson, one of the most accomplished track and field athletes in Indiana State history, has been named as a part of the 23rd Missouri Valley Conference Hall of Fame class, the Valley announced Tuesday afternoon.
Hutson is one of the greatest pole vault competitors to compete in the MVC. She was a four-time NCAA National Pole Vault Champion (Indoor & Outdoor 2009, 2010) and five-time All American (2008, 2009, 2010) while competing for Indiana State.
She earned MVC Indoor Most Valuable Field Athlete (2009, 2010) and MVC Outdoor Most Valuable Field Athlete (2008, 2009) and was also a three-time MVC Scholar-Athlete (2008, 2009, 2010). Hutson was also a 7-time All-MVC performer, earning outdoor honors in 2007, 2008 and 2009, while earning all-MVC honors at the indoor meet all four seasons (2007, 2008, 2009, and 2010). Hutson is the only MVC women’s pole vaulter to win as many as three outdoor titles (2007, 2008, 2009) and she’s also the only pole vaulter in MVC history to earn four-straight titles at the MVC indoor meet.
She holds Indiana State school records in the outdoor pole vault (14-9 1/2 feet in 2010) and indoor pole vault (14-9 in 2010). Hutson also holds MVC Championship meet records in both the outdoor and indoor events, and is also the league’s all-time record-holder in the pole vault, indoors and outdoors. She also holds the Marks Field pole vault record (15-5 in 2013).
Hutson was the Great Lakes Region Women’s Field Athlete of the Year (2010 indoor & outdoor) and was the USATF Outdoor Pole Vault Champion in 2011. She tied for seventh at the Olympic Trials in 2012 and placed 14th in the pole vault at the World Outdoor Championship in 2011. She also competed in the Olympic Trials in 2008, 2012 and 2016, and she participated in the pole vault at the World Outdoor Championships in 2013.
Hutson was inducted into the Indiana State Athletics Hall of Fame in 2018.
Before ISU, Hutson, a Terre Haute native, competed at Terre Haute North.
The league will conduct its annual Hall of Fame ceremony as part the State Farm MVC Men’s Basketball Championship next March 5-8. The March 6 festivities will begin with a 9 a.m. breakfast, followed by the induction ceremony at 9:30 a.m.
Tickets to the 2020 Hall of Fame event – scheduled to be held at Stifel Theatre (formerly known as the Peabody Opera House), which is adjacent to Enterprise Center (formerly known as Scottrade Center) – can be obtained by calling the league office at (314) 444-4300. Tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis.
The 23rd MVC Hall of Fame class also features a two two-sport (baseball/football) student-athlete in Mike Prior (Illinois State); a baseball student-athlete in Bill Mueller (Missouri State); coaching legends Richard “Itchy” Jones (Southern Illinois baseball) and Phog Allen (Kansas basketball) and basketball star Larry Humes (Evansville).
