It sounds like the dumbest question imaginable, but how far can a boys high school tennis team go in postseason play without tennis players?
The guys from Northview are on their way to finding out.
Now obviously there are tennis players among the Knights; certainly doubles player Nicholas Kaufman is one of them.
But the other six members of the Knights’ regular lineup would probably identify themselves as something else. Basketball players maybe (all six play), or baseball players (three do that sport as well).
Coach Emily Goff of the Knights — who were 14-2 heading into Tuesday’s sectional and who just completed the first sweep of Vigo County opponents in school history — has no problem with how things have worked out.
“I have a lot of athletes,” she said recently. “When I started [coaching] with the boys, those were the ones I went after.
“They are so competitive they never gave up,” Goff added in enumerating her team’s strengths. “Footwork is so important in tennis, and [their agility] makes them great tennis players . . . and they are so quick, plus their eye-hand coordination is good too.”
The Northview singles lineup is topped by Christian Roembke, a valuable reserve on the basketball team a year ago who also participates in unified track. Then there’s Drew Cook, the leading scorer on last year’s Northview team and one of the best shooters in the state. Freshman Brayden Goff will also play both basketball and baseball (and has the team’s best individual record at 16-2, his mother mentioned).
The first doubles team consists of Hunter Johnson and Caden Schrader, both basketball and baseball players, and Kaufman’s partner is Joshua Fowler, who also plays basketball.
Experience is not the Knights’ strong suit — which makes it more fun when they defeat more seasoned opponents.
“Some of our form is horrendous,” Goff said. “But we make it work.”
Roembke picked up a tennis racket for the first time in freshman gym class, he told the Tribune-Star this week, and is in his third season with the team, the second as a varsity player.
“Some of the guys on the team talked to me about it,” Roembke said. “It sounded like fun, so I joined.
“My biggest strength is quickness,” he added. “A lot of players are used to [their opponents] giving up after they make a good shot, but I can get to just about anything. That frustrates the other player.”
Roembke is a seasoned veteran compared to Cook, who picked up a racket for the first time last fall and wound up playing doubles with Landon Carr (currently at Rockhurst University on a baseball scholarship, to continue the theme).
“The majority of us are basketball players,” said Cook, who admitted he had been getting shots up earlier in the day. “This gets us in shape for the season and it’s something we enjoy doing together.
“Coach Goff does a really good job with us,” Cook added. “[Playing tennis] is paying off like we want it to . . . I wish I would’ve played longer ago.”
Cook, who occasionally switches hands on his racket instead of using a backhand, said, “[Because of] playing other sports, I do unique stuff. I also have a good second serve, and I’m good at keeping a point alive.”
Northview’s losses have come in Western Indiana Conference play, a 3-2 setback against Sullivan and a 4-1 loss to Indian Creek. The Knights’ toughest sectional test would appear to be Owen Valley in a potential Thursday championship match — “We beat them 4-1, but it was a close 4-1,” Goff said — and Sullivan will have to beat one or both Terre Haute teams to advance out of that sectional.
The Knights have won three straight sectionals, and last year picked up a regional win over Parke Heritage before losing the regional championship match to Covington. Northview has never won a regional championship in boys tennis.
“In the beginning [of the season] our goal was to just win the sectional,” Goff said. “As the season went along, we realized we needed to set higher goals.”
“We just wanted to continue the success our teams have been known for,” Roembke said, “keep the [sectional] streak going . . . we won a couple of really tough matches [last] week against Owen Valley and [Terre Haute] North, and hopefully we’ll keep doing what we’ve been doing.”
“We’ve got to stay really focused,” said Cook. “If we play Owen Valley again, last week was last week. But we’d like to get another sectional [listing] on the banner [in the school gym].”
