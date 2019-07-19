Sam Crail hit two home runs, went 3 for 4 and knocked in six runs to lead the host Danville Dans over the Terre Haute Rex 18-9 in late Prospect League baseball Friday night at Danville Stadium.
Ryan Archibald also homered for the Dans, who turned a 9-8 deficit into a double-the-score victory with four runs in the seventh inning and six in the eighth.
For the Rex, Mason Speirs went 3 for 5 and Austin Weiler had two RBI.
With 16 regular-season games remaining, Terre Haute trails the first-place Dans by six games in the league's East Division and trails second-place Chillicothe by 3 1/2 games.
