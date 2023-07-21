Since winning the Class A high school football championship in 2016 — after finishing as state runner-up the year before — Linton’s Miners remained a power in southwestern Indiana even though those two seasons moved them up to Class 2A because of the success factor.
In the years since, Linton — now in Class 2A because of enrollment — has compiled a record of 52-18 (.743) and had just one losing season. But there were still milestones the Miners needed to reach.
In the fall of 2022, they reached all but one.
Linton, its schedule beefing up every season, went though the regular season undefeated and was ranked first in the state most of the season.
The Miners won the first Class 2A sectional in school history — having been thwarted in previous seasons by powerhouses and occasional state champions Southridge and Evansville Mater Dei — after being switched to a different sectional and knocking off a 7-2 South Vermillion team, a 7-3 Southmont team and a 7-4 Sullivan team that lost twice to its traditional rival.
The Miners handled Lapel 60-24 to win the regional and reached the Class 2A final four as the only public school remaining in the tournament, but lost the semistate contest to eventual state champion Mater Dei.
Individual accolades went to quarterback/safety Hunter Gennicks and two-way lineman Wrigley Crockett, both selected for this summer’s North-South All-Star Game by the Indiana Football Coaches Association — Gennicks was unable to play because of starting plebe training for the U.S. Naval Academy — and those two, plus receiver Logan Webb and linemen Aiden Giles and Nathan Watson were selected to the Wabash Valley Football Coaches All-Star Game — Webb was unable to participate — and were on a winning team coached by Brian Oliver.
“This team made school history by winning our first-ever Class 2A sectional and regional,” Oliver reflected.
“This team’s success came from the leadership of our seniors,” the coach continued. “The majority of them played since they were sophomores.”
There were plenty of intangibles that helped the Miners in the fall of 2022, of course.
“It was a great season not only because we won championships, but because the players were easy to coach, dedicated to the process and great teammates,” Oliver concluded.
Other teams considered for the award included Clay City baseball, Linton boys basketball, Linton volleyball, Marshall girls cross country, Northview volleyball, Paris girls basketball, Shakamak baseball, Sullivan girls tennis, Sullivan softball and West Vigo baseball.
