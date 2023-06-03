For Wright State's baseball team, its defense committed zero errors and turned infield double plays in each of the first three innings.
Plus, second baseman Gehrig Anglin made a terrific diving stop to rob a North Carolina batter of a hit in the seventh inning.
So what did that earn the Wolves?
A quick trip back to Dayton, Ohio, after they lost to North Carolina 5-0 in Saturday's first game — Game 3 overall — of the NCAA Terre Haute Regional amid steamy afternoon conditions at Bob Warn Field. Combined with their 6-5 loss to host Indiana State on Friday, this was their second setback in the double-elimination, four-team tournament, thus making them the first team eliminated.
The Tar Heels (36-23 with a Friday loss to Iowa in this regional) will play a matchup with Iowa at noon Sunday at Bob Warn Field. The loser of that game will join Wright State in the "eliminated" category and go home. Wright State finished 39-23.
The first two Wright State double plays (5-3 and 6-4-3) ended the bottom half of the first two innings for North Carolina. In the third, UNC's Colby Wilkerson and Casey Cook led off with singles. But Mac Horvath, considered one of the best hitters in the Atlantic Coast Conference, grounded into a 4-3 DP, during which Wilkerson raced home from third base for the first run (no RBI). After a walk to Jackson Van De Brake, Wright State starting pitcher Luke Stofel coaxed cleanup hitter Tomas Frick into a groundout to minimize the potential rally.
Meanwhile, with the score still 1-0 in favor of the Tar Heels, UNC starter Max Carlson held Wright State without a hit until the fifth when Sammy Sass led off with a single to left field.
Then came one of two plays of the game when designated hitter Julian Greenwell launched a deep flyball to right, which would have been a home run, except for North Carolina's Cook leaping with his outstretched (left) glove hand and snatching the baseball as it was sailing barely over the wall. Sass did move up to second on the play, but that's where he was left stranded.
The score remained the same through six innings. In the top of the seventh, Carlson got the first two batters out. The third batter, Greenwell, reached on an error (ironically by Cook in right field). That alone prompted UNC head coach Scott Forbes to replace with Carlson with lefty Dalton Pence, who retired the next batter to prevent any damage.
In the bottom of the frame, Johnny Castagnozzi led off with a single. Two outs later, Cook also singled and Castagnozzi ended up at third. That brought up Horvath, who drove Stofel's offering over the wall down the left-field line for a three-run bomb — his 23rd roundtripper of the season and the Tar Heels' second play of the game — that increased their margin to 4-0. An RBI single by Castagnozzi in the eighth made it 5-0 and Pence mowed down all six batters he faced in the eighth and ninth innings to earn the save.
Afterward, Wright State head coach Alex Sogard said he felt bad for his players, who had worked so hard this season, to have to go home without a championship trophy.
"I'm proud of our guys, [with] the way they competed," he told reporters in the media tent. "I think I told them, they fought to the last out. We know that the last two days don't define the type of players they are. I'm just proud of everything they invested into the program."
From the North Carolina perspective, Forbes specifically mentioned Cook's leaping grab to prevent a Wright State homer in the fifth.
"It was a game-changing play for sure," Carlson noted.
"I thought we defended really well today, in the infield, in the outfield," Forbes added.
Forbes also described Carlson's pitching performance in near-90-degree heat as "outstanding."
"It was a great win for our guys," the Tar Heels' coach concluded.
Horvath, who had gone hitless in his first seven at-bats in this regional, expressed relief to finally get a good swing on a pitch on his three-run homer.
"My timing hadn't felt really good these last two days," Horvath acknowledged. "You can't be perfect every single day. It's just kind of a matter of time [to break out] when you go through a little slump."
