Postseason play begins in Indiana girls high school basketball this week, with six sectionals that involve Wabash Valley teams.
Terre Haute South is the host for a Class 4A sectional, while West Vigo and Northview play at Owen Valley. Other sectionals will be hosted by Greencastle, Eastern Greene, Attica and Bloomfield.
— Terre Haute North plays the opening game Tuesday against Plainfield, a rematch of an early-season game won 42-39
- by the Quakers, while the host Braves play Avon in Friday’s first semifinal game.
Avon coach Will Staal, of course, used to have both current Vigo County head coaches on his staff when he was at South, and beat both of them during the regular season.
Brownsburg is the only team in the field with a winning record and also has 6-foot-6 sophomore Avery Gordon, which appears to make the Bulldogs the team to beat.
- — West Vigo plays Edgewood, the team it beat in the season opener in November, in Wednesday’s first game while Northview awaits the winner of Tuesday’s South Vermillion-Brown County game in a Friday semifinal.
There’s a big girl who helps determine the favorite in this field too. Indian Creek junior Faith Wiseman, a 6-4 Indiana University commitment, is one of several stars for a team that has Gainbridge Fieldhouse on its mind.
- — The host Tiger Cubs are 19-4 but one of the losses was in their first game, to the Southmont team they play in Tuesday’s opener.
Greencastle has a “big” girl to help determine the outcome too; although Gloria Brewer is just 5-7, she’s ranked 14th in the state in rebounding (ahead of both Gordon and Wiseman) and third in the state in scoring at 26.3 points per game.
The other bracket appears to come down to whether or not Parke Heritage can beat Riverton Parke for the third time. Bailey Duke of the Panthers, by the way, is the state’s third-leading rebounder.
- — Best sectional in the state? Eight teams that are a combined 50 games over .500 even though two of them are well below the break-even mark.
A state champion could come from here, maybe North Knox or possibly Linton, although the Miners have the toughest possible draw.
- — North Central is one of just two teams with a winning record and beat the other one — first-game foe Shakamak — by 37 points earlier.
The host Cardinals lost by just three to the Thunderbirds, however, and have been a nemesis for North Central in the past.
— North Vermillion needs to avenge a regular-season loss to Fountain Central to reach the semifinals, but the championship game might be the Tuesday night opener between Faith Christian and Clinton Central.
Class 4A, at Terre Haute South
Tuesday — Plainfield (7-15) vs. Terre Haute North (10-14)
Friday — Terre Haute South (7-15) vs. Avon (10-12), followed by Brownsburg (14-9) vs. Plainfield-North winner
Class 3A, at Owen Valley
Tuesday — South Vermillion (0-23) vs. Brown County (12-9)
Wednesday — West Vigo (9-14) vs. Edgewood (3-18), followed by Indian Creek (22-1) vs. Owen Valley (11-13)
Friday — Northview (15-8) vs. SV-BC winner, followed by Wednesday winners
Class 2A, at Greencastle
Tuesday — Southmont (11-10) vs. Greencastle (19-4)
Wednesday — South Putnam (7-15) vs. Riverton Parke (10-10), followed by Parke Heritage (18-5) vs. North Putnam (10-12)
Friday — Cloverdale (2-21) vs. Southmont-Greencastle winner, followed by Wednesday winners
Class 2A, at Eastern Greene
Tuesday — Paoli (14-10) vs. North Daviess (8-14), followed by Sullivan (14-9) vs. South Knox (18-6)
Wednesday — Linton (18-3) vs. Eastern Greene (17-7), followed by North Knox (23-1) vs. Mitchell (5-17)
Friday — Tuesday winners followed by Wednesday winners
Class A, at Attica
Tuesday — Clinton Central (16-6) vs. Faith Christian (19-3), followed by North Vermillion (9-14) vs. Fountain Central (10-12)
Friday — Attica (6-14) vs. CC-Faith Christian winner, followed by Rossville (13-10) vs. NV-Fountain Central winner
Class A, at Bloomfield
Tuesday — North Central (17-5) vs. Shakamak (13-8)
Wednesday — Bloomfield (10-14) vs. Bloomington Lighthouse (8-15), followed by White River Valley (9-13) vs. Clay City (6-17)
Friday — Dugger Union (8-13) vs. North Central-Shakamak winner, followed by Wednesday winners
