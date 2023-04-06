Before twin sisters Danielle and Isabella Henning could play softball growing up, they filled buckets.
The Indiana State athletes weren’t initially filling cylinders with softballs but rather walnuts that littered their backyard from the encompassing trees at their residence in the Bluegrass State.
The next step was dumping them in the rough outside their backyard, eventually, this morphed into slugging these edible seeds into oblivion.
“I was telling someone, we used to have to pick up walnuts in our yard,” said Danielle, a Sycamores left fielder. “We would pick them up and we put them in buckets, but then we would go [into] the woods and throw them up and hit them with a bat.”
This simple act for the Madisonville natives and Owensboro Catholic graduates foreshadowed their future careers in Terre Haute.
“It got to the point where it was [like] just bust them up,” said Isabella, an ISU first baseman who tops the Missouri Valley Conference with a .420 hitting clip. “Quit picking them up. Just bust them up.”
Isabella has taken that approach since arriving at the Indiana State diamond, the proof is in the trajectory of the balls she clobbers — like the one Tuesday.
The fraternal twins combined for the winning sequence that got ISU (18-17, 7-3) out of a five-game rut.
Evansville homered in the top of the ninth for the potential solo winner.
In the bottom of the frame, with one away, Danielle sent a hit to center field on a 1-0 count. The game ended on the subsequent pitch as Isabella sent a screamer that cleared the left-field wall for a two-run walk-off.
“It was pretty cool, the bottom of the ninth and at our home field so it was awesome, my sister did it so it was pretty cool,” Danielle said.
“I think we both got around the bases pretty quick. I was going pretty fast because it was pretty low. It was a line drive. I thought it was out but in case it hit the wall I was trying to get around and score [at] home.”
The kindred said it was a role reversal as Isabella described Dannielle as the “clutch” clipper back in the high school days.
“I felt pretty confident with her coming up to the plate,” Danielle said. “Yeah, they had a one-run lead but [we] only had one out so I felt pretty confident that we were at least going to push in one and then we got two.”
It was the 19th homer for Isabella in three years and 81st RBI, which is ninth in program history.
Danielle opened her account with a solo bomb on March 15 at IUPUI, a 2-1 win.
“It’s a special moment when you get that first one,” Isabella said. “It’s awesome when I get to see my sister succeed and do good. It’s something I always want to see and succeed for the team.”
The twins teamed up for the earlier run in the fifth as Isabella had a four-pitch walk with the bases at capacity after junior Abi Chipps, senior Olivia Patton and Danielle singled.
ISU notched its seventh league victory to signal getting back on track after the record-breaking 6-0 start.
“It was awesome to see Isabella do that,” sixth-year ISU coach Mike Perniciaro said. “It was a tough game. Any time you are going extra innings and Evansville is one of our rivals in the conference, to come up big right there should set us up well going into the weekend against Northern Iowa.”
Isabella leads the squad with four homers.
Her 17 RBI match senior Kaylee Barrett’s output for second on the team, behind senior Annie Tokarek with 24.
Danielle was primarily a pinch runner as a freshman to a part-time starter last year to a solidified outfielder this campaign.
She, Isabella and Patton are the lone Sycamores to start every game this season.
Danielle is enjoying a .243 hitting and a .296 on-base average.
“This is my first set of twins to coach and it’s fun,” Perniciaro said. “They [have] completely different personalities.”
Danielle is more social and Isabella more extroverted, he said.
The recruits were all-staters in Kentucky before the COVID-19 pandemic canceled their senior year. Perniciaro watched them ahead of their junior year in the travel ball summer circuit.
They’ve shared the diamond since U8 ball, when their dad, Glenn Henning, put them on the diamond, but it wasn’t a foregone conclusion to play together in college.
“We never really talked about it a whole lot,” Danielle said. “What if we didn’t do it or what if we did? We just kind of went with the flow and [saw] how things went.”
Now driving in runs at Price Field has ISU feeling a buzz this year.
The spark for this duo ripping balls into the Forest at ISU was kindled with each swing in the woods in Kentucky.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.