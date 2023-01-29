Terre Haute North used an aggressive full-court press for the last third of Saturday night’s game with Bedford North Lawrence, hoping to speed up the tempo and improve its offensive output.
The Patriots were successful in both of those goals in forcing overtime after trailing for most of the game, but fell short in a 48-46 defeat in boys high school basketball.
North fell behind 14-6 after one quarter, trailed 27-19 at halftime and 34-28 after three quarters.
Todd Woelfle, for whom the loss put a damper on his 47th birthday, knew what led to his team’s defeat.
“The difference in the game is we just had several mental errors, and when you play a team like Bedford it’s going to be a possession-by-possession game and a grinder,” he said. “When you make mistakes, they're gonna make you pay. And they did. We had illegal screens and unforced turnovers where we traveled or threw the ball out of bounds — and you can't do that against a good team. “
North trailed 34-22 in the final two minutes of the third period, but started its comeback by ending that quarter on a 6-0 run with baskets by Sam Glotzbach, Chris Owens and Kavish Reddy.
Isaac Ross scored the first basket of the final period for North, and the importance of possessions to which Woelfle referred began taking place.
After a Bedford basket, Isaac Ross hit a trey followed by a Reddy basket with 3:22 left to cut the deficit to 389-37.
Alex Ross hit a trey with 1:34 left to give North its only lead of the game at 40-39.
Bedford standout Colin Leach, who passed the 1,000-point career scoring mark in the game, drove the lane for a basket and was fouled on the play.
The perimeter-oriented Stars shot their first free throw of the game with 1:13 left and Leach hit it for a 42-40 advantage.
North’s Jayden Wayt hit a basket with 55 seconds left, and the Patriot defense held tough at the end of regulation to force the extra period.
Leach hit a pair of free throws to put Bedford up by two, but Reddy matched those shots a few seconds later to tie the game again.
Leach fouled out with 2:30 left in the overtime, and both teams missed the front end of a one-and-one free throw opportunity.
North had the ball in the final minute, going for the last shot, when the Patriots lost the ball due to committing an illegal screen.
Colton Staggs was fouled with 31.6 seconds left and hit both attempts for a 46-44 lead. Reddy hit a reverse layup with 17 seconds left to tie the game again at 46-46.
To Woelfle’s dismay, the Patriots fouled Staggs again with 5.1 seconds left and he calmly dropped two more shots to ice the game.
In reflection, Woelfle wishes he had called a timeout when the illegal screen occurred to make sure his team understood the situation better since another starter had since fouled out.
“if I had to do it over again, I would've called time out when we had the illegal screen,” he said. “They had two guys foul out the game, so that also takes away their defenders,” he said. “Staggs was the only guy out on the floor that could handle it well, and we fouled him twice. If we could've spread 'em out and just played for one, I thought we could get a drive to the basket. It didn't work out that way, and it's an extremely disappointing loss.”
Reddy paced North with 12 points off the bench, while Isaac Ross had 10 (also off the bench).
“He was able to get to the rim a little bit, which was beneficial to us when we were having a difficult time scoring,” Woelfle said. “They did a good job of taking away our shooters. We were able to get ourselves back in the game, but just didn’t play smart enough to win.”
Leach had 22 points for Bedford and was the only Star in double figures.
North fell to 12-6 with the loss, its second straight after winning seven in a row, and is idle until a Saturday afternoon matinee game with Martinsville.
Bedford improved to 10-5 with its fourth straight win and plays at Floyd Central on Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.