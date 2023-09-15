On homecoming night at Bloomington High School North, the Cougars made it look easy on the football field.
The Cougars scored early and often against Terre Haute North on Friday en route to a 49-12 Conference Indiana win.
Class 5A No. 2-ranked Bloomington North (5-0) dominated the Patriots. Terre Haute North (0-5) had a lot of trouble against a fierce Cougars defensive front, with sacks and tackles for loss blowing up numerous drives.
Offensively, Bloomington North moved the ball at will, with a lot of big plays creating quick scoring drives. BN ran just 19 plays in the first half, while THN ran 45. But the Cougars outgained the Patriots 250-176. The game went to a running clock in the second half with the mercy rule in effect.
But despite the stingy defense by Bloomington North, Terre Haute North will feel it left some opportunities on the field. The Patriots drove into Cougar territory several times, but saw most of those possessions end in miscues. Between brutally timed penalties sending the offense backward, failed fourth-down conversions and turnovers — like THN’s fumble on the first possession of the game — the Patriots had trouble staying out of their own way.
Terre Haute North sophomore quarterback Harrison Wetzel was frequently scrambling away from defenders and there was only so much he could do. But he was able to make some Cougars miss on occasion and came up with a few big plays. He threw for 140 yards on a 10-of-21 line and he rushed for 90 yards on 16 attempts, including sacks. Wetzel scored Terre Haute North’s first touchdown, a 1-yard quarterback sneak with 20 seconds left in the first half.
Terre Haute North junior running back Vincent Dates flashed his shiftiness at times as well.
The Cougars made lanes tough to find at times, but he displayed elusiveness when he was able to get into the open field. He recorded 19 carries for 71 yards on the night, including a 3-yard TD run near the end of the fourth quarter. He also caught three passes for 44 yards — he had a 59-yard reception in the second quarter along with two receptions for negative yards. Dates also made a big play defensively midway through the second quarter, intercepting Bloomington North quarterback Dash King in the end zone. That denied the Cougars a red-zone scoring opportunity.
After the opening-drive fumble, Bloomington North scored five plays later on a 4-yard run by King. BN tacked on another touchdown less than two minutes later when senior Cole Grupenhoff returned a punt from around the 50 to the house. The Cougars used some trickery later in the first quarter, making it 21-0 on a wide-receiver pass from senior Tate Bless to senior tight end Aidan Steinfeldt.
Cougars running back Kijuan Hayes took over in the second quarter. He scored three TDs in the period, including an 80-yard run where he flew past the entire Patriot defense. In that second quarter, Hayes recorded 125 yards on six carries, his only touches of the game.
The Cougars put reserves in the game throughout the second half. They ran the opening kickoff back for a touchdown to make it 49-6, but the Terre Haute North defense kept the BHSN offense off the scoreboard the rest of the night.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.