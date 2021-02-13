After an emotional overtime win over Terre Haute South on Friday, West Vigo boys basketball coach Joe Boehler knew the situation when his Vikings had to turn around less than 24 hours later and tangle with an improved North Central team.
The Vikings were the hunters on Friday. Now they would be the hunted by smaller school on Saturday.
“We talked about that this morning on how hard it was going to be coming here after playing a county rival and overtime game last night. We used a lot of emotion,” Boehler said.
Even Boehler likely didn’t have the scenario in his mind of what actually played out on Saturday. In a wild game with big swings in fortune, tempers flaring and two fans ejected, it was a wild night in Farmersburg.
A night that saw the home team dig deep within itself to wipe out deficits in both the first and second halves as North Central earned a 60-57 overtime victory.
West Vigo led by as much as 11 in the first half and seven in the second, but in each case, the Thunderbirds’ showed patience and shot the ball well from long range. North Central was 7 of 19 from 3-point range and also only turned the ball over 12 times in an overtime game. Tyler Vaughn led all scorers with 22 points for the T-Birds.
“The two teams really got after each other. I think it was a good game for both teams. Fortunately, we made a play or two at the end to get the win. West Vigo is a really good team. We’re happy to get the win,” North Central coach Vance Edmondson said.
West Vigo looked as if it would be dominant given that both Case Lautenschlager and Gabe Newhouse could score seemingly at will in the lane. Newhouse led the Vikings with 21 points and Lautenschlager added 14, but foul trouble was the Achilles heel for the Vikings. Both Vikings got into foul trouble – Newhouse fouled out early in the fourth quarter – and once they were removed from the equation, West Vigo was in trouble.
“Foul trouble hurt us. Some guys had to sit that don’t normally sit much,” Boehler said.
North Central (12-8) did want to force West Vigo’s bigs to defend. They did so by driving at the basket, not relying on outside shooting until West Vigo picked up some fouls.
“We wanted to get them into foul trouble. We knew we’d have trouble with them. We wanted to be aggressive with them,” Edmondson said.
From the start of the game, Lautenschlager and Newhouse’s contributions were awe-inspiring for the Vikings. The pair combined to score all of West Vigo’s 15 first quarter points and the streak by the two reached 21 points before Zeke Tanoos hit a pair of free throws midway through the second quarter. Their surge helped the Vikings build an early 15-4 lead.
However, North Central didn’t fade. In the midst of the Lautenschlager-Newhouse rally, the T-Birds put together a 10-0 run to pull within three. Foul trouble slowed the Viking pair as halftime approached and North Central was able to keep its halftime deficit to a manageable 28-24.
West Vigo (8-10) zoomed ahead again in the third quarter, leading 40-33 with 49.7 seconds left in the third quarter after – what else? – a Lautenschlager three-point play. However, West Vigo’s foul trouble was becoming acute. Newhouse and Lautenschlager both had three fouls.
Newhouse would soon pick up two more, disqualified with 6:36 left on an offensive foul. Lautenschlager compounded his problems with a technical foul at 6:07. Tyler Vaughn made both free throws from the tech to draw North Central even for the first time.
There would be four lead changes three ties that set up a 51-all scenario with less than 10 seconds left in regulation. Cody Bunch converted a leaner for the Vikings with 5 seconds left, but Vaughn went coast-to-coast on the inbounds, scoring a layup with 1 second left to send the game to overtime.
The extra period was a deliberate affair with neither team breaking through until the 1:39 mark. North Central ran a play for DeShawn Clark, who was open on the left wing. He buried his first three-point attempt in four tries to put the T-Birds up 56-53. North Central would lead the rest of the way as the Vikings weren’t able to play catch-up.
“We played hard, we play hard every single night we come on the floor. We made some mistakes down the stretch, but that’s part of learning and part of high school basketball,” Boehler said.
West Vigo is next scheduled to play at Cloverdale on Tuesday. North Central plays at Linton next Friday. Both games are in jeopardy with heavy snow forecast from two predicted storms next week. In North Central’s case? Edmondson won’t be doing a snow dance.
“I’m very happy with our team. I just hope we can maintain this. I’m worried about this week and the weather. With the way we’re playing right now? I don’t want to take any time off. Maybe they [forecasters] will be wrong about that,” Edmondson said.
