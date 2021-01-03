Sometimes? Harder work doesn’t provide the desired reward.
After a first half no-show in the opening game of a two-game set at Missouri State on Saturday, the Sycamores were engaged from the start in the second contest of the two-game set on Sunday at JQH Arena. ISU was far more effective defensively, especially against Missouri State big man nemesis Gaige Prim.
However, just as it was in a similar near-miss at home against Drake last Sunday, the Sycamores fell short. Missouri State won 70-66, as the Bears scored 27 of their points in the final 10 minutes of the game.
“It was definitely tough. I felt like in the end? There were a couple of loose balls we could have got. It hurt. We were right there with them,” said ISU guard Randy Miller, who led the Sycamores with 17 points.
ISU (3-6, 0-4) led by as much as six in the second half, but while the Sycamores held Prim to 10 points, there was no answer for Isiaih Mosley. The Missouri State swingman scored a career-high 29 points, including 18 in the Bears’ stretch run.
“Players like that are tough to stop when he’s making plays for himself and for his team. We limited him in the first half, but not in the second half,” Miller said.
The loss takes the edge off of what was a much-better effort from ISU. After Missouri State shot 70% in the first half of Saturday’s game, the Bears converted a more reasonable 43.8% on Sunday. ISU never trailed by more than five, and though Missouri State (6-1, 3-1) scored with more ease down the stretch, the Sycamores mostly matched them basket-for-basket.
Mostly, but not quite.
“They made more plays than us. There were some critical possessions where the breaks didn’t go our way. The breaks are usually going to go to the more aggressive, harder-playing team,” ISU coach Greg Lansing said.
ISU led 46-40 at the 10-minute mark, but in a harbinger of things to come, Mosley cut the ISU lead in half with a traditional three-point play at 9:45. ISU maintained a slim lead until Lu’cye Patterson drained a 3-pointer at the 6:07 mark to put the Bears in front.
ISU tied the game twice more, but never regained the lead. One played that loomed large for the Bears was when Mosley got his hands on the ball in a loose ball scramble, tossed it at the basket, and it fell with a foul called on Williams. Mosley converted the free throw to make it 64-60. ISU stayed within arm’s length right to the bitter end, but could not get the breakthrough stop or pop.
“He got to the line 14 times. That particular play? We’re playing great defense. Jake [LaRavia] gets on the floor for the loose ball, their guy happens to get it and he throws it up for an and-1. When things aren’t going as good as you need them to? We need to make our own breaks,” Lansing said.
The first half was sloppy for both teams. The teams combined for 20 turnovers as the Bears had a slight 32-29 halftime edge. Williams was assertive on both ends for ISU. Lansing had high praise for his defense on Prim, who has tortured the Sycamores since he arrived in Springfield, but who was comparatively quiet on Sunday.
“That dude is a load and Tre did an unbelievable job on him,” Lansing said.
ISU took the lead in the second-half thanks to a good run of play from Miller, who was more confident in his shot. His 3-pointer at 13:42 put ISU up 41-38. Jake LaRavia – who got into early foul trouble again, but who also played point guard for part of the second half – and Tobias Howard Jr., and Cobie Barnes also scored in an 11-2 ISU run that gave the Sycamores their peak six-point lead.
However, once Mosley got rolling, it provided Missouri State the finishing kick it needed.
ISU is 0-4 in the MVC for the first time since the 2016-17 season. The Sycamores games were against unbeaten Drake and against a talented Missouri State at their own place. The losses hurt, but the team is staying positive.
“I feel like we’re going to be fine once we clean the small things,” Williams said. “We just need to go hard in practice and encourage everyone on the team. We need to stay positive and stay encouraged,” Williams said.
Positive or not, ISU needs a win soon. It will get its chance when another tough team – Southern Illinois – visits Hulman Center on Saturday.
“We are getting better, but there comes a time where we need to win these games,” Lansing said. “I’m sticking with these guys and staying positive. The record isn’t what we want it to be. We have to keep improving and win games.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.