Indiana State has a relatively clean slate in the backcourt.
Third-year women’s basketball coach Chad Killinger has until May 11 to find pieces in the transfer portal that can handle the rock and fulfill a “shooting” need.
“You want to get it done as [quickly] as possible,” he said.
Killinger said finding players at the junior college level, among other places, are on the table.
He said the timeline is longer than the men’s squad because the women have two more scholarship openings for a total of 15. But most moves are likely to happen in the next six weeks.
The roster currently sits at nine scholarship players, five returners and four freshmen.
With six spots available, he’s likely going to heed the advice of colleagues and fill four to five more scholarship slots, which will allow more playing time for players on the roster.
Indiana State has 43.7% of its scoring back and 45.4% of production on the glass.
Seniors Mya Glanton and Chelsea Cain should return as starters in the frontcourt. Cain has the ceiling to be an all-conference stalwart with her consistent double-double ability.
A sophomore looks to grow in her second year on the low post.
“Lily Niebuhr is one that just continues to grow and get better and better,” Killinger said.
“I think it’s harder for a post player to come in and play and be productive as a freshman because the game is so much more physical. They are not always the biggest one on the floor like maybe in high school when they can just turn and score.”
Sophomore-to-be Bella Finnegan gained steam toward the end of the year and is a versatile off-guard scorer.
Anna McKendree played some point and Caitlin Anderson came off the bench, they graduated. The primary guard facilitating the action was senior Del’Janae Williams, who on March 17, announced on Twitter that she was in the portal for her final year.
This position could come back to last year’s Day 1 starter, senior Ella Sawyer, who got the nod in eight of the first 10 games.
Killinger said the Australian is a “wild card” for getting her spot back. She only appeared in six games as a reserve after the fast start as she dealt with compartment syndrome.
He said she was successful at dictating the pace.
Three freshmen joining the Sycamores will be in the running for the lead guard.
Killinger said Asia Donald, a 5-foot-9 guard, led the state in scoring and got looks from multiple schools. She averaged a double-double with 23.5 points and 10 boards at Hobart. She has been an Indiana Junior All-Star and an Indiana All-Star.
Forward Saige Stahl from Columbus East earned those nods too.
“Having so many seniors and kids can use that COVID year however they want to, we were really planning for this freshman group that’s coming in,” Killinger said.
“They are really good. Asia Donald and Jailah Pelly [from O’Fallon, Ill.] and Keslyn Secrist, those three will be able to fill some of [the backcourt]. They won’t have the experience we lose in the backcourt. But at the same time, throw in Saige Stahl in there and we’ve got two Indiana All-Stars. I think it’s the first time in a while that Indiana State has had two All-Stars on the roster.”
Secrist, 5-foot-10, finished runner-up in Virginia and shined with 22 points and 12 rebounds in the final.
“We are excited about the future,” Killinger said.
“These first two years for us have really shown a competitive side of Indiana State basketball that wasn’t there for a few years. We are really happy with that and proud of them.”
