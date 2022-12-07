One remaining, early-season question about the Indiana State Sycamores men’s basketball team got answered Wednesday night.
That mystery: How would they react to their first Missouri Valley Conference road game?
The Sycamores traveled to their program’s Bermuda Triangle to resolve that question — Carbondale, Ill. ISU entered the game in Banterra Center (also known as SIU Arena) with just 11 victories and 53 losses in Carbondale through 106 years of their college rivalry with host Southern Illinois.
ISU showed grit through rocky moments, winning 74-71.
“We found a way,” said ISU coach Josh Schertz.
ISU is now 9-1 overall and 2-0 in the MVC, the program’s best start since, yes, 1978-79, the Sycamores’ NCAA finalist season.
The Sycamores repelled Southern Illinois’ second-half comeback, after the Salukis (5-4 overall, 1-1 in the MVC) took their first lead at 58-56 with less than 9 minutes left, setting off a back and forth. ISU eventually reclaimed the lead for good at 65-62 on two straight Robbie Avila baskets.
Courvoisier McCauley led the Sycamores with 16 points, followed by Cameron Henry’s superb night with 15 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists. Avila added 12 points and Jayson Kent 10.
“It was just a matter of matching their aggression at the end,” Henry said.
ISU grabbed an early 7-2 lead with five points from guard Henry in the first four minutes.
They stretched that edge to 17-6 before a Saluki other than senior forward Marcus Domask scored. SIU’s Jawaun Newton finally gave Domask help with a jumper in the lane to cut ISU’s lead to 17-8 with 12:13 left in the first half.
That sparked a 5-0 Salukis run, but it subsided. Henry came back with a rebound basket and a jumper, followed by a 3-pointer by Cade McKnight, just back from an illness, for a 24-11 ISU lead with 7:57 to go in the first half.
ISU led 39-28 at halftime and its depth shined in the first half, even while Henry rolled up 13 points, six rebounds, four assists and two assists in those first 20 minutes. Eight Sycamores scored in the half. Trenton Gibson scored seven points in a two-minute stretch for a 33-20 Sycamore lead. Gibson’s outburst began with a layup fed by a slick over-the-shoulder assist from Henry.
ISU secured its halftime advantage by hitting 7 of 9 free throws, while Southern Illinois got to the line just twice, hitting one. The Sycamores also stole the ball seven times in the half and capitalized with 14 points off Saluki turnovers. Domask scored 12 of his team’s first-half points.
Once again, Southern Illinois showed some momentum with five quick points to open the second half, only to have ISU quench it. Sycamores Avila and McCauley, both quiet in the first half, scored on a layup and 3-pointer respectively, followed by a Gibson driving layup for a 46-33 ISU lead.
Old-school Missouri Valley scrappy ball followed. Southern Illinois cut the margin to 10 on Xavier Johnson’s bucket with 15:34 to play. Things got tighter, more tense.
Southern Illinois pulled to within 53-50 with 12 minutes left. McCauley momentarily silenced the Salukis’ rally with a 3-pointer with 11:11 left, giving ISU a 56-50 lead, but he quickly got whistled for a technical foul after his basket.
The Saluki crowd roared. That sent Domask to the line, where he hit both free throws to make it 56-52. Johnson and Foster Wonders added baskets to tie it at 56-56 with 9:31 left. After an ISU turnover, Southern Illinois took its first lead of the night at 58-56 on a Newton layup with 8:54 to play. The Sycamores appeared rattled.
They regained composure after a timeout and retook the lead, getting an Avila layup, then Henry stole the ball and fed a McCauley 3-pointer for a 61-58 Sycamore edge with 6:22 left. Southern Illinois responded with a 4-0 run and a 62-61 SIU lead, only to have ISU take it back at 65-62 on a pair of Avila layups, the second being hook-style.
ISU hung on from there.
The Sycamores’ four-game road stretch continues with a 4 p.m. game Sunday at Southern Indiana and a 2 p.m. game Dec. 17 at Duquesne in Pittsburgh.
INDIANA STATE (74) — Kent 4-6 2-2 10, Henry 7-16 1-2 15, Avila 6-9 0-0 12, McCauley 5-13 3-4 16, Gibson 3-6 3-3 9, Stephens 1-3 1-2 3, Bledson 0-3 0-0 0, Larry 1-3 1-2 3, Hobbs 1-3 0-0 3, McKnight 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 29-63 FG, 11-15 FT, 74 TP.
SOUTHERN ILLINOIS (71) — Domask 7-14 2-2 16, D’Amico 1-2 0-0 3, Johnson 6-9 0-2 13, Brown 2-5 0-0 6, Jones 3-14 0-0 8, Newton 4-6 0-0 9, Ferguson 0-0 1-2 1, Banks 0-1 0-0 0, Rupert 2-3 0-0 4. Totals 29-60 FG, 3-6 FT, 71 TP.
Halftime score — ISU 39, SIU 28. 3-point shooting — ISU 5-18 (Henry 0-1, Kent 0-1, Avila 0-1, McCauley 3-8, Gibson 0-2, Stephens 0-1, Hobbs 1-3, McKnight 1-1), SIU 10-26 (Domask 0-2, D’Amico 1-2, Jones 2-8, Johnson 1-2, Brown 2-5, Newton 1-2, Wonders 4-6. FG Pct. — ISU .460, SIU .483. 3-pt. FG Pct. — ISU .278, SIU .385. FT Pct. — ISU .733, SIU .500. Total fouls — ISU 15, SIU 15. Fouled out — none. Rebounds — ISU 35 (Henry 12), SIU 32 (Jones 6). Assists — ISU 17 (Henry 8), SIU 16 (Domask 4). Steals — ISU 9 (Henry 3), SIU 2. Turnovers — ISU 9, SIU 15. Blocks — ISU 2, SIU 4. A — 4,126.
Next — ISU (9-1 overall, 2-0 MVC) plays 4 p.m. EST Sunday at Southern Indiana in Evansville. SIU (5-4 overall, 1-1 MVC) plays host to Alcorn State at 7 p.m. Saturday.
