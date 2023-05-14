Clutch two-out hits were the key Sunday afternoon at Bob Warn Field as Indiana State again jumped on Murray State early and let its pitching staff do the rest in Missouri Valley Conference baseball.
The Sycamores led 4-0 after three innings of Saturday's 5-0 win. On Sunday the lead was 5-0 after four innings in an eventual 6-2 victory that clinched at least a share of the conference championship.
A share would be a loss, however, because the only way it can happen is if the Sycamores are swept at Missouri State in a series that starts Thursday in Springfield, and the Bears would be the No. 1 seed in the conference tournament if that were to happen.
"Biggest series of the year, by far," said Sycamore first baseman Miguel Rivera, looking ahead after Sunday's win. "I'm looking forward to it."
Rivera got the Sycamores off to a good start with his clutch hit in the bottom of the second inning. Adam Pottinger had led off with a double and the Sycamores played small ball as Randal Diaz dropped down his first sacrifice bunt of the season to get his teammate to third. A strikeout threatened to nullify the strategy, but Rivera lined his two-out RBI single to make it 1-0.
"That's huge," he said after the game. "[Small ball] has been part of our game all year. I was just trying not to do too much [because] you've got to get 'em in."
Lane Miller gave up leadoff singles in the first and third innings but pitched around them through four scoreless frames, and got more support in the bottom of the fourth.
Luis Hernandez reached second on a dropped fly ball to start the inning, and Pottinger was hit by a pitch. Keegan Watson lined a one-out double to make it 2-0 with runners at second and third, but the inning's second strikeout threatened to leave them there. Then Mike Sears, ISU's leader in homers and RBI who had slipped to the eighth spot in the batting order, crushed a three-run homer to left-center.
"I was just trying to stay short [with my swing] and hit the ball up the middle," said the senior third baseman, who had not been in a hot streak at the plate, "and I came up with a plan."
His movement in the batting order didn't bother him, he said. "I know there's some plan [by coach Mitch Hannahs] behind it," Sears said. "Always."
Surprisingly, even though the game never got particularly close, that was ISU's last hit. Sears got one more RBI, on a fielder's choice in a sixth inning that included four walks.
Miller gave up a two-run homer in the top of the fifth inning and then, in a move that was basically prearranged, was lifted and left-handers Cam Edmonson and Zach Davidson pitched five scoreless innings with eight strikeouts in relief.
The Racers have several left-handed hitters, but the move was also made because of the wind blowing from right field to left field.
"Once [the Racers] hit the first one to left, we were ready to go lift [Miller] and try to make them push the ball to the other part of the park," Hannahs explained.
Winning two of three against a team with a solid offensive lineup like the Racers have was OK, Hannahs indicated.
"You're happy to get wins, but there's still the feeling you can play better," the coach said.
"Every win matters right now," Rivera noted. "Postseason starts now."
Hannahs agrees.
"We had that conversation Saturday [after Friday night's loss to the Racers]," he said. "[This part of the season] demands the best of your focus, all the time."
Sunday was Senior Day for Rivera, Watson, Miller, Connor Fenlong and Seth Gergely.
MURRAY STATE (AB-R-H-RBI) -- Bland 2b 4-0-2-0, Mercer rf 4-0-1-0, McCullough 1b 4-0-1-0, Vogel ss 4-0-0-0, Garner 3b 4-0-1-0, Pennington dh 1-0-0-0, Estes pr-dh 2-1-0-0, Howell c 3-1-2-2, Bngham pr 0-0-0-0, E.Krizen c 0-0-0-0, Corum ph 1-0-0-0, Sammons lf 4-0-1-0, Gardner cf 2-0-0-0. Totals 33-2-8-2.
INDIANA STATE (AB-R-H-RBI) -- Gergely cf 4-0-0-0, Urdaneta 2b 4-0-0-0, Hernandez dh 4-1-0-0, Pottinger lf 2-2-1-0, Diaz ss 2-1-0-0, Watson rf 3-1-1-1, Rivera 1b 2-0-1-1, Sears 3b 3-1-1-4, Magill c 3-0-1-0. Totals 27-6-5-6.
Murray State 000 020 000 -- 2
Indiana State 010 401 00x -- 6
E -- Gardner. LOB -- MSU 6, ISU 3. 2B -- Pottinger (6), Watson (11), Mercer (12), Garner (10). HR -- Sears (16), Howell (11). CS -- Magill, Pottinger, Bingham. SH -- Diaz (1), Gardner (7).
Murray State IP H R ER BB SO
Valero (L 4-2) 4 5 5 1 0 6
B.Krizen 1.1 0 1 1 3 0
Roulette 2.2 0 0 0 1 3
Indiana State IP H R ER BB SO
Miller 4 3 2 2 1 1
Edmonson (W 2-0) 3 3 0 0 0 4
Davidson 2 2 0 0 0 4
Miller faced 2 batters in the 5th. B.Krizen faced 3 batters in the sixth.
HBP -- by Valero (Pottinger). WP -- B.Krizen. Att -- 793. T -- 2:24.
Next -- Murray State (27-25, 12-12 MVC) plays Tuesday at Bellarmine. Indiana State (35-14, 21-3) plays Thursday at Missouri State.
