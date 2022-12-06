Even if Indiana State had failed to score in the final 16 minutes of Saturday's game at Miami (Ohio), the Sycamores still had enough points to win.
ISU scored its 62nd and 63 points with 16:45 left to play.
That's how strong the Sycamores started in their 88-61 victory over the host Redhawks at Oxford, Ohio.
And, that's how strong the Sycamores want to play all the time. Their astonishing 58-28 halftime lead, which quickly grew to 69-32 early in the second half, represents a level of focus and performance that Indiana State coach Josh Schertz would like to see again. And again.
It won't come easy, of course. ISU takes its 8-1 start — the program's best in 17 seasons — to Missouri Valley Conference rival Southern Illinois for an 8 p.m. game Wednesday in Banterra Center at Carbondale. The Salukis (5-3 overall, 1-0 in the MVC) were picked to finish second in the conference's preseason poll. ISU (1-0 in the MVC) was picked seventh.
"The first half [at Miami] was the level we want to be at," Schertz said after that victory, "and if we can replicate that, we have a chance to have a good team."
Besides their point total, ISU also shot 59% from the field, hit 11 of 19 3-pointers and all nine free throws in those first 20 minutes at Miami. They held the Redhawks to 32% shooting.
A repeat would help the Sycamores at Southern Illinois. ISU has played 69 games in Carbondale since 1917 and has only won 15 of those.
"We definitely are going to need to be at our best on Wednesday night," Schertz said. "It's a really tough place to play. It's tough because of how good their team is, and then the environment and atmosphere they have there. But I think we have a group of competitors that really love the challenge."
All but one of ISU's players scored at Miami, led by grad-student guard Courvoisier McCauley with a career-high 30 points and freshman center Robbie Avila with 13 points. Avila added a team-high nine rebounds, and McCauley added seven. As a team, the Sycamores' numbers cooled in the second half, leaving ISU with 49% field-goal shooting for the game. They hit 16 3-pointers, just two shy of the school record set in 1988.
They'll face a Saluki defense that ranks third-best in the MVC, so far, yielding just 61.6 points per game. Still, that Southern Illinois defense also gave up a season-high point total on Saturday in an 85-72 road loss at Saint Louis.
Meanwhile, the Sycamores are the conference's top scoring team, by far, at 81.6 points per game. ISU's scoring margin, a plus-12.5 points per game, also leads the MVC.
Regardless of statistics, ISU's strategy — using a deep roster to use a disruptive defense to trigger a fast-paced offense — remains the same.
"We don't ever look to switch off the approach to any game," McCauley said. "We look to approach every game the same — tackle it and compete."
Southern Illinois relies on two seniors for much of its scoring. Marcus Domask, a 6-foot-6 forward, averages 17.1 points per game, along with 6.3 rebounds. Lance Jones, a 6-1 guard, adds 12 points and leads SIU with 2.5 steals a night.
Coach Brian Mullins' team got its biggest win this season 61-60 at Oklahoma State on Nov. 10.
"They're a really good team, and it's going to take all of us again," Avila said. "Like Voss [McCauley] said, approach it like we do every game — come out with our best and we should be OK."
Neese recovering — ISU played without senior guard Cooper Neese, the team's No. 3 scorer at 9.6 points per game, right behind McCauley at 15.9 and guard Cameron Henry at 11.1. Neese suffered a bone bruise when fouled just before halftime in ISU's 75-73 victory over visiting Drake in the MVC opener last Wednesday.
Neese is expected to miss two to four weeks of play. He won't play Wednesday at Southern Illinois or in Sunday's game at Southern Indiana, Schertz said. Neese did, though, walk around the ISU Arena during Monday's practice session.
"It's an interior bone bruise, so it's an injury that generally takes two to four weeks to heal," Schertz said Saturday. "He'll be reevaluated after a week.
"And then we'll just see where he is next week," Schertz added. "We want him 100% when he comes back. And so, we'll see how quickly [it takes to] heal. Hopefully, it'll be closer to two [weeks] than four."
Neese's teammates have him on their minds.
"[There's] a lot of motivation," said McCauley, an Indianapolis native who played his first three college seasons at Lincoln Memorial (under Schertz) and DePaul, before coming to ISU for this season. "Cooper Neese, he's a huge part of what we do, and a huge part of this program on and off the court."
Neese, a former Cloverdale High School standout, came to ISU after transferring from Butler as a freshman. He's now one of 41 ISU players in school history with 1,000 or more points.
His teammates don't want to let Neese down, while he's sidelined.
"We're not going to have him for a few weeks," McCauley said, "so everything we do, we're going to try to do it for him and do it the right way, because we know if he was out here on this court, he would give it his all, as well."
McKnight back — Cade McKnight, a 6-9 grad-student forward, returned to ISU practice on Monday after missing action from an illness.
