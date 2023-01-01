Though a bit of drama emerged late, the Indiana State Sycamores opened the new year with another strong Missouri Valley Conference performance, beating Valparaiso 68-50 on the Beacons' home court.
The victory boosted the ISU men's records to 11-4 overall and 4-0 in the MVC, keeping the Sycamores alone in first place.
It's ISU's best conference start since going 5-0 at the outset of the 2014-15 season.
The Sycamores led from the opening tip and stretched its lead to as large as 22 points early in the second half. But a pair of technical fouls against ISU with less than 7 minutes to play, a recurring problem, awakened Valparaiso (6-9, 0-4) and the Beacons cut their deficit to 12.
Coach Josh Schertz called timeout to remind his Sycamores that they've seen leads turn into a few losses.
"I wanted to remind them of why you lose leads late. You lose leads because you start getting soft defensively," Schertz said. "You start fouling. You start trying to make spectacular plays, instead of being simple and playing for each other. And that was what I wanted to remind them, that we've been in circumstances and not closed well. We don't need to repeat the same mistakes."
The Sycamores responded with a sharper final few minutes, which featured aggressive play by grad-student forward Cade McKnight, who finished with 13 points and a game-high 11 rebounds. He helped defend Valpo's standout forward Ben Krikke, who averages 18.1 points per game but had 16 against ISU. As a result, the Sycamores outscored the Beacons in the paint 42-20.
"It's a fun match-up for me," McKnight said.
ISU also got 16 points from senior guard Cooper Neese, 13 from grad-student guard Courvoisier McCauley and 11 from sophomore guard Julian Larry, who made his second straight start at point guard. The Sycamores also shot 50% from the field and committed just 11 turnovers.
ISU's stellar first half, highlighted by its passing game, made the difference. "We were playing really good basketball," Schertz said.
The Sycamores opened with pinpoint assists on basket drives converted by Neese, Cameron Henry and Robbie Avila for an early 11-8 lead. Larry, fresh off a career-high 21-point game in Thursday's win over Evansville, then joined in with a layup fed by a Neese assist and a brisk driving layup for a 15-8 ISU lead.
"He's got us off to a great start the last two games," Schertz said of Larry.
As Valpo worked to close the gap, the Beacons made the mistake of fouling Neese in 3-point territory. The senior hit all three free throws, just as he did on a similar circumstance in the Evansville, for a 22-15 Sycamore edge with 9 minutes, 5 seconds left in the first half.
ISU's half-court offense moved like an instructional skills video in the first half, helping the visitors to take a 36-24 lead. The Sycamores distributed 12 assists in the first 20 minutes as the passers found teammates on a path through defenders to the basket for layups, as eight players in Blue and White scored before the break. Larry doled out four of those first-half assists, and Henry added three. Neese led the early scoring with nine points at half, while Larry had six.
ISU hit a solid 50% of its first-half shots, while the Beacons struggled with 9-of-33 shooting and trailed throughout.
Of the crisp first half, Larry said, "That's what we want to do every game."
There was no let-up to start the second half. Larry, again, hit Avila underneath for a basket then hit his own banked, one-handed layup to balloon the ISU advantage to 40-24 with 17:46 left to play.
The Sycamores pushed the pedal to the floor then. McCauley hit a 3-pointer after a rebound and assist from Henry. Avila stole the ball, leading to another McCauley 3 for a 46-24 lead, forcing Valparaiso coach Matt Lottich to call a timeout to regroup with 16:39 remaining.
By the time Valpo's Nick Edwards hit a jumper with 15:20 left in the game, cutting the Sycamores lead to 46-28, the ISU defense had held the Beacons scoreless for more than seven minutes.
Valparaiso caught fire late in the final half, while the Sycamores started turning the ball over and missing shots.
The game tightened further when ISU drew two technical fouls 40 seconds apart, the first on Henry and the second a Class-B tech for a "flop" by Neese. Valparaiso used its subsequent free throw opportunities and possessions to pull within 57-44 with 6 minutes to play. The technicals were ISU's 11th and 12th of the season.
"The one on Cam was a legitimate tech. He smacked the ball," Schertz said. "And then Coop's was a flopping tech. It is what it is. I didn't think it was a flop, but that isn't what they called."
Valpo came within 60-48 on a Krikke jumper in the lane, but Cade McKnight responded by muscling in a rebound basket, drawing a foul and hitting the free throw with 2:32 on the clock to make it 63-48. ISU kept its game-long lead, despite the rocky finish.
Schertz's timeout discussion helped. "It was to reset our focus down the stretch," he said.
The technicals "kind of" broke ISU's flow, McKnight said. "But we did a good job of sticking together, staying with it and gutting it out. Because, we talked about that back in the locker room and in meetings. Every time we have a tech, it always flips. It always changes. So we did our best in trying to keep it level."
The Sycamores take their first place standing to Illinois State on Wednesday. Schertz said his team likes the position but can't dwell on it at all. "As we saw when we were 9-1, it's fragile," he said.
INDIANA STATE (68) — Avila 2-7 0-0 4, Larry 5-8 1-2 11, Neese 5-9 5-5 16, Henry 2-7 0-0 4, McCauley 5-10 0-0 13, Kent 2-4 0-0 4, McKnight 5-8 2-3 13, Hobbs 1-1 0-0 3, Stephens 0-0 0-0 0, Gibson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-54 FG, 8-10 FT, 68 TP.
VALPARAISO (50) — Krikke 6-13 4-5 16, Palm 1-2 0-0 2, Edwards 1-11 0-0 2, Green 1-8 4-5 7, King 5-19 3-5 13, Barrett 1-4 0-0 3, Bayu 0-0 0-0 0, Nelson 3-3 0-0 7, Palesse 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 18-61 FG, 11-15 FT, 50 TP.
Halftime score — ISU 36-24. 3-point FGs — ISU 6-21 (Avila 0-2, Larry 0-2, Neese 1-3, Henry 0-3, McCauley 3-5, Kent 0-2, McKnight 1-3, Hobbs 1-1), VU 3-22 (Krikke 0-2, Palm 0-1, Edwards 0-3, Green 1-8, King 0-3, Barrett 1-4, Nelson 1-1). Total fouls — ISU 13, VU 11. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — ISU 2 (Henry, Neese). Rebounds — ISU 40 (McKnight 11, Avila 6, Neese 5, Henry 5), VU 32 (Green 7, Krikke 5). Turnovers — ISU 11 (McCauley 4), VU 8 (Green 3). Assists — ISU 16 (Larry 5, Henry 5), VU 8 (Edwards 5). Steals — ISU 6 (McCauley 3), VU 6 (Edwards 2, King 2). Blocks — ISU 1 (McCauley), VU 4 (Krikke 3). Att. — 1,400.
Next — ISU (11-4 overall, 4-0 MVC) plays at 8 p.m. EST Wednesday at Illinois State (6-9, 1-3). Valparaiso (6-9, 0-4) plays host to Northern Iowa on Wednesday.
