The number of weapons Indiana State opponents must contend with continues to grow.
Two games ago, Sycamore sophomore Julian Larry got his first start of the college basketball season and helped ISU beat Evansville 91-63. Then on New Year’s Day, with Larry still among the starting five, 6-foot-9 forward Cade McKnight came off the bench to get season-highs of 13 points and 11 rebounds in 22 minutes of playing time in the Sycamores’ 68-50 win at Valparaiso.
Though ISU led Sunday’s game throughout, it got tense late following two ISU technical fouls as Valparaiso pulled to within 12 in the closing minutes. That’s when McKnight yanked down a rebound of Cooper Neese’s missed shot, muscled it back in for a layup, drew a foul and hit the free throw for a three-point play.
That ended the Beacons’ threat.
Now, ISU takes records of 11-4 overall and 4-0 in the Missouri Valley Conference into its 8 p.m. EST game Wednesday at Illinois State (6-9, 1-3).
McKnight, who overcame an early-season ankle injury, felt strong Sunday. He came to ISU prior to this season as a grad-student transfer from Truman State, where he was a two-time NABC Division II All-American.
“I’m getting there,” he said smiling inside Valpo’s cozy Athletics Recreation Center. “I finally feel as healthy as I have all year and just starting to get really familiar with the system. I knew we kind of needed inside presence tonight, so I just tried to impose my will upon the game as best I could, and just trying to do what I can to help the team.”
Larry, his 6-foot point-guard teammate, declared the exact same goal after his career-high, 21-point performance in ISU’s Dec. 29 win over Evansville.
Ten Sycamores have scored in double-figures this season. At 81.2 points per game as a team, ISU leads the MVC in scoring and ranks 26th in the nation. Only one Valley team since 1994 has averaged 80-plus points for an entire season, that being Wichita State in 2017.
ISU has hit 47.6% of its shots from the field, topping the MVC and ranking 53rd nationally. Only one other ISU team has led the MVC in shooting, Larry Bird and Co. in 1978-79.
The Sycamores stand alone in first place in the conference, too.
They’re also keeping those superlatives in perspective, or trying to.
“One at a time,” McKnight said.
Coach Josh Schertz emphasizes that necessity.
“It’s so early, I don’t think you can even think about [the standings],” Schertz said. “In this league, winning is so hard. People underestimate how hard it is to win. And like I told these guys going into [the Valpo] game, the second you don’t answer the bell in this league, you get beat.”
The fresh memory of ISU’s three-game losing streak in mid-December, following a 9-1 start, helps keep the Sycamores’ from getting over-confident. That slide included blown leads against Southern Indiana and Duquesne, and a dreadfully flat performance against Northern Illinois.
On Sunday, after ISU got whistled for its 11th and 12th technical fouls this season, Valparaiso capitalized and rallied briefly, pulling to within 12. Schertz called a timeout to remind his team of what could happen, and they responded.
“I think it showed growth,” McKnight said. “Three or four weeks ago, that happens and it would probably get cut to a three- or four-point lead. But we got it back up to 15, 16 and put it away at 18. I think it [showed us] being able to bounce back from that.”
That lull aside, the Sycamores delivered aggressive defense and accurate passes in their victory over the Beacons. ISU aimed to restrict Valpo’s strong suit, the inside play of Krikke, teammate Kobe King and others.
“We knew they weren’t the best shooting team, but they score a lot in the paint and mid-range, and we really tried to take that away,” McKnight said. “Krikke’s a really good player for their team. They kind of got going a little bit at the end, but at that point it didn’t matter and we held them to 50. That’s just a really good defensive performance by us, and that’s what we can do when we’re locked in.”
ISU got double-figure scoring from Neese, Courvoisier McCauley, Larry and McKnight. Larry had six assists and Cam Henry five, as the Sycamores relayed the ball with precision.
“That’s our key emphasis coming into every offensive gameplan,” McKnight said. “We play the best when we move the ball and share as a team. We were really balanced tonight. I think that’s what we’ve got to do moving forward. There can be four to six guys in double figures any given night. That makes us the hardest to guard.”
Schertz liked what he saw in that respect.
“I thought we did a great job of attacking those [Valpo] coverages appropriately,” Schertz said. “Julian got us off to a great start again, which was fantastic. But ultimately it was guys just sharing the basketball, making the right reads and then generating shots in our wheelhouse.”
Their next test is the Wednesday road trip to Illinois State. The 2021-22 Sycamores lost 86-66 at Normal in February. The current Redbirds are coming off a close 66-60 loss to Northern Iowa on Saturday and "what stands out is their balance," Schertz said Wednesday afternoon. Seven Redbirds carry double-figure scoring averages, led by 6-8 senior forward Kendall Lewis at 11.9 points per game, along with 7.1 rebounds a game.
“They’ve been right on the cusp,” Schertz said of the Redbirds. “We played our worst game of the season there last year, so we’re going to have to be ready to play. I’m sure we’ll get Illinois State’s best shot. And we’ll have to be ready and prepared to give our best shot.”
• Injury update — Sycamore reserves Xavier Bledson and Rob Martin are expected to miss Wednesday’s game because of concussion protocol, Schertz said Tuesday afternoon as his team headed to Normal, Ill.
