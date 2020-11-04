Sycamores to play East Carolina in Gulf Coast Showcase

Indiana State’s men’s basketball team now knows the path to victory if it’s going to win the Gulf Coast Showcase later this month.
The field for the eight-team tournament was announced on Wednesday. ISU will play East Carolina, from the American Athletic Conference, at 8 p.m. on Nov. 25 at Florida Gulf Coast’s Hertz Arena in Estero, Fla., just outside of Fort Myers.
The eight-team field consists entirely of mid-major schools, but almost all of them harbor hopes of contending for a NCAA Tournament bid. Every school in the field rates between 124 and 183 in the Kenpom rankings released on Tuesday.
East Carolina, ISU’s opening foe, was 11-20 in 2020, but their record is deceiving considering that they play in the tough AAC.
ECU’s best player is All-AAC preseason first team forward Jayden Gardner. A junior, Gardner averaged 19.7 points and 9.2 rebounds for the Pirates. The Pirates are coached by Joe Dooley.
ISU would meet either Austin Peay (21-12 in 2020) or Omaha (16-16) in the next round on Nov. 26.
ISU would play either Akron (24-7), Middle Tennessee State (8-23), East Tennessee State (30-4) or Abilene Christian (20-11) on the final day of the tournament on Nov. 27.
The tournament is being run by bdG Sports and the group has put safety measure into place to prevent any spread of COVID-19. Those measures include:
• COVID-19 testing antigen and antibody testing prior to arrival in Florida.
• Rapid antigen testing provided by Summit One Source upon arrival and throughout the say.
• The availability of rapid PCR testing with a three-hour turnaround time to confirm positive tests from antigen testing.
• Daily medical screenings, contract tracing, social distancing and mask requirements and enhanced cleaning at the team hotel, arena and on transportation provided to teams.
There will be no fan access and no tickets sold. A limited amount of “spectator credentials” will be supplied to each team. Games will be streamed on Flohoops.com.
