Editor’s note — This is the third of seven installments of position previews for the Indiana State football team. Aug. 31 will be the Sycamores’ season opener against Eastern Illinois.
One thing is crystal clear for the upcoming season, Indiana State football will lean heavily on the tackling of Geoffrey Brown and Garret Ollendieck.
“I think we are just a hard-working, hard-hitting group,” Brown said. “These guys have worked harder than I’ve seen since I’ve been here over the summer. ‘I want to come out here because he’s coming out here and then the whole group is feeding off of [one] another.’ You’ll see it soon. We’ll be a hard-hitting group, these boys just love to hit, just love to play football, just to love to be out here.”
The junior linebacking tandem will have a chance to sway games by thwarting opposing running backs and causing havoc on the passing game with quarterback pressure.
Brown was named to the second team preseason all-Missouri Valley Football Conference after finishing in the top 100 in NCAA FCS with 84 takedowns. The 6-foot-1, 230-pound player had three sacks, a forced fumble and scooped up one.
Tuesday was media day. He was joined in the preseason honors by seven other Trees and the Sycamores were projected to finish 10th in the preseason league poll voted on by media, coaches and sports information directors.
“With the preseason accolades, for us personally it’s good that we are on those types of lists, at the end of the day we all just want to win," he said. "Those really mean nothing to us, individual awards, it’s all about team success. And then finishing 10th in the Valley, you can look into all you want. We can use it as motivation or you can just think that’s what we are supposed to be. It’s up to us how we are going to use that and we use that to fuel us.”
Ollendieck averaged 4.82 tackles per game and 6 1/2 tackles in the backfield, a pair of sacks and a pick.
“Garrett Ollendieck has had a really good offseason,” ISU coach Curt Mallory said. “You saw it. You saw it in spring ball and how much he’s improved. And how much more comfortable he is playing the linebacker position.”
He and Brown initially started to mesh last year in the middle of the field.
“Garrett [Ollendieck] and I got to play a little bit last year so the chemistry wasn’t really there because I was playing with [Johnny May] who was starting over him before," Brown said. "But over the summer, Garrett [and I] have gotten to grow closer to see how each other plays, and during the spring we got chemistry together too so hopefully we can continue it through the fall camp.”
Brown praised Ollendick's adept ability for finishing plays.
“He’s just a playmaker,” he said. “Garrett is going to make plays. He might not get there the way he’s supposed to, but he’ll get the ball down.”
Junior Jarin Johnson will be a key piece of the linebacker corps. He had 25 stops, a sack and forced a fumble.
There are seven Sycamores in their freshman campaign at linebacker. Redshirt sophomore Blake Surface made seven stops last year in 10 games.
“Just the leadership that we’ve had at the linebacker position [has been key],” Mallory said. “You gotta have it. You are seeing a lot of player-led practices [and] so forth throughout the summer. I’ve heard how well those have gone, I’m anxious to see the results.”
Brown said the effectiveness of the linebacking crew comes down to execution.
“I think the expectations are high,” Brown said. “I think that we are at a good point. We had a good summer, which coach [Curt Mallory] says will only give us a chance to be good in the fall.”
As the squad turns its attention to August camp, ahead of the season kickoff, Brown is chomping at the bit to get on the gridiron for game action.
“I’m a linebacker so I like to hit stuff,” he said. “It would be nice if the offense comes out with some heavy personnel so we can go with some bigger personnel, go mono a mono.”
