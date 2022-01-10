Barring any last-minute developments, Indiana State’s men’s basketball game scheduled at Northern Iowa will go on as scheduled at 8 p.m. on Tuesday at UNI’s McLeod Center.
It will do so as ISU faces one of the most difficult circumstances a team could possibly have going into a contest.
ISU has chosen to play the game as scheduled on Tuesday despite having only seven players available to play. This is under the eight-player threshold that MVC policy for COVID-19 indicated could cause a team to play without penalty of forfeit.
Based on the policy, revised on Dec. 29, 2021, a MVC team could declare they could not play and it would trigger a no-contest ruling from the MVC and the league would work to reschedule the contest if possible. ISU used this policy in postponed games against Evansville and Drake last week.
However, the MVC policy also indicates that, “Notably, an institution may play if it fails to meet those minimum roster standards.”
For ISU? A combination of circumstances has created the conditions that led ISU coach Josh Schertz to make the choice to go on with the game as scheduled.
Who is out for ISU? Three more players tested positive since ISU went on a COVID-19 pause on Jan. 4. Schertz declined to comment on who those players were. He felt doing so would give UNI a competitive advantage if they knew who was playing and who wasn’t.
What is known is that Cam Henry, Xavier Bledson and Simon Wilbar will play as they were the first ISU players in COVID quarantine before the Bradley contest.
Henry was already out of quarantine early last week. Bledson and Wilbar came out shortly after, though they both would have missed the originally scheduled game against Evansville last Wednesday.
The Tribune-Star also reported last week that Sam Mervis, Kailex Stephens and Nick Hittle entered COVID-19 protocols just before the scheduled Evansville contest and ISU’s COVID-19 pause. None are eligible to come out of quarantine to play Tuesday.
That leaves a pool of Micah Thomas, Dearon Tucker, Cooper Neese, Cam Crawford, Zach Hobbs, Quimari Peterson and Julian Larry. Four of these players will be available along with Henry, Bledson and Wilbar. Three will not.
As for the reasons to play? It was ISU’s bad luck that the UNI game fell on the Tuesday of the MVC’s mid-week Tuesday-Wednesday cycle. Though ISU could have declared a no-contest for Tuesday’s game, Schertz said the game would have just been rescheduled for Wednesday or Thursday instead.
Why? By Wednesday, ISU would have met the eight-player threshold as Mervis would have returned. By Thursday? It would be into double-digit player availability with Hittle and Stephens exiting quarantine.
On paper, that sounds better, but to Schertz? The calculus didn’t add up.
“Had we played Wednesday night, we fly back, you get back home post-midnight on Thursday. You have class and you’re not really going to be able to practice on Thursday in that scenario,” Schertz said.
“If we played Thursday? We’d have one practice and 10 or 11 guys [for the game], but then you’re knocking out Friday [for a full practice] and you’re knocking out guys that weren’t able to play or practice on Thursday and the progressions would have been messed up,” Schertz noted.
Lack of practice time looms large in all of ISU’s scenarios. ISU has not had a full practice since before Christmas. Before and after the pause, ISU has had no more than eight players available to run a practice. Team managers and even athletic trainers have done scout team duties.
So Schertz calculated that ISU would put itself in better stead going forward with the UNI game on Tuesday. Doing so, would put the Sycamores in a much better position to be something close to full strength for its next game, a home contest against Loyola on Saturday night.
“[Playing Tuesday] gives us the best chance to come back and have some sense of normalcy moving forward. We can actually have two practices with basically our entire team [before Saturday’s Loyola game]. Every other scenario? We wouldn’t have had the same opportunity,” Schertz said.
The lack of practice time concerns Schertz most of all. Players have been asked to condition on their own as the pause meant there was no organized activity around the team. Schertz acknowledged that the lack of conditioning for the Sycamores is a significant concern – both in terms of game performance, but also, injury risk.
“You’re going day-by-day. There’s no blueprint or road map for this,” Schertz said.
Schertz did note that if the MVC could have done something differently in the policy? He wished tt was to create conditions for a no-contest that took into account the lack of practice time before a game.
“One thing I wish they did was that if you couldn’t have back-to-back practices with at least eight players? You shouldn’t be playing. It’s very difficult from a conditioning and injury standpoint to play games without practice, but I also understand these are extraordinary times and everyone wants to get the games in with tight windows,” Schertz said.
Even under optimal circumstances, ISU would have faced a challenge as UNI (7-7, 3-1) has revived itself once the calendar flipped to conference play.
The Panthers have won all three games since conference play resumed at the start of the month. There were two convincing wins over Valparaiso and Evansville as well as a difficult 85-84 victory at Missouri State on Saturday.
Guard A.J. Green (17.6) is back to his All-MVC self. Forward Noah Carter (12.7) and guard Nate Heise (10.5) complement Green’s scoring. Guard Trae Berhow (9.7 ppg, 5.1 rpg) does a little bit of everything and the middle is manned by veteran 6-foot-9 center Austin Phyfe.
As for ISU’s COVID-19-created near-impossible situation? What choice do the Sycamores have but to rally around it?
“It’s easy to get frustrated and focus on negativity. We have to stay in the moment and be solution-oriented. Circumstances won’t always be fair and we won’t always be dealt the best hand. The key is to play the hand you’re dealt the best you can and not concede anything. These things can make you stronger,” Schertz said.
Schertz noted that adversity has largely defined the season to date. This game defines enduring adversity far more than any other has to date.
“These are extraordinary circumstances. In my 14 years as a head coach, I’ve never had a team face as much adversity as these guys have. From injuries in the preseason, losing Tyreke, to reconfiguring during the season, to our post-Christmas situation. I do think it’s strengthened us. Adversity can develop and refine you. We’ll see. We’ll give it everything we have from a preparation standpoint,” Schertz said.
