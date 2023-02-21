Senior Cameron Henry took a vicious knock to his head Saturday, to land in the concussion protocol on the eve of a matchup at Belmont.
There's plenty up for grabs in Nashville, Tenn.
For the first time since the first half of the Missouri Valley Conference season, the Sycamores (20-9, 13-5) have sole possession of third.
They trail Bradley and Drake (still have a matchup) by one game in the final week.
The MVC has heightened jockeying for seeding with the league expanding to a dozen programs.
Since 1997, the league has put every team into the conference tourney field. Previously there were 10 schools, leaving seeds 1-6 with Day One byes.
This year seeds five and six will be in the rotation on Thursday in St. Louis.
That’s exactly where ISU and Belmont could end up.
Wednesday’s matchup, the first for these foes in MVC play will likely come down to the Trees' resolve to pick up Henry's absence.
He's their most skilled playmaker.
The four other starters can shoulder burden, and the bench.
Henry can’t be replaced by one man or one position. As recently as in Chicago a week ago, he played the five in a small-ball lineup.
He has defended lengthy wings this year, has run the point and has been an effective scorer as a slasher, spot-up shooter and in the post.
This ups the ante for this outfit.
Off the bench, sophomore Jayson Kent figures to defend the wing in his spot and get more minutes if Belmont forces coach Josh Schertz's hand with a smaller lineup like other league opponents have.
Junior Xavier Bledson can defend the post and facilitate from the wing. He checked in for Henry after his hit and finished with 12 points.
Bledson has provided instant offense when he takes the hardwood.
In the first two wins of this seven-game victory lap, Bledson turned in 33 points combined, while going 6-for-10 behind the arc.
That followed not playing at Hulman Center against Bradley and weeks after a concussion.
Senior graduate transfer Trenton Gibson has a similar narrative. He’s been lethal off the bench when given the opportunity.
He didn’t register minutes in back-to-back games at Drake and versus Northern Iowa.
It was a far cry from 11 runs with the starting five by mid-December.
“He was starting and then he went from starting to not even playing and getting games,” Schertz said. “I don’t know if I have the character that he has. He was an unbelievable teammate, he practiced hard. He was cheering guys on the bench.”
Now, the native from less than an hour outside the Volunteer State captial of Nasvhille is letting it fly.
He's done it before with 1,620 points in 106 games at Tusculum — Division II.
“Well first, you got to look at his maturity,” senior Cooper Neese said. “There [are] a lot of guys who can be all-Americans and got to another position or another school, and maybe not get exactly what they want right off the bat or [it] not work out the way they want right off the bat. He played at the very beginning of the season — extremely well.”
He’s averaging 10.6 points, 3.2 boards, four free throw attempts and shooting 60% in the past five games.
“Huge amount of trust, Trent’s one of those guys,” Schertz said. “There’s nothing harder than being in your senior year and not getting what you want. Trent came in, I’ve known him, competed against him, unbelievable respect for him. He’s a great player.”
Gibson has made his stamp in the classroom too. The first team Academic all-American got his undergrad in sports management and masters in business before coming to Terre Haute. He said his dream job is working in an National Basketball Association front office.
“When he’s gotten his opportunity he’s just stepped in and been tremendous,” Schertz said. “Illinois-Chicago, I thought [senior Courvoisier “Voss” McCauley] had those two spurts and “Voss” is going to do what “Voss” does, but Trent was the steadying force there. I thought he and Cooper were the two best players for us [Saturday].”
