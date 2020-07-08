Indiana State's men's basketball team went to a familiar place to get its latest verbal commitment.
Guard Drew Calderon from The Woodlands, Texas maintains a long tradition of Sycamores who have come from the Lone Star State.
Calderon plays at College Park High School in the Houston suburbs and helped the Cavaliers to a 22-11 record in 2020.
Calderon is a scoring guard who can handle the ball. He averaged 13.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists.
The connection Calderon made to ISU was through assistant coach Kareem Richardson and his relationship with Calderon’s AAU coach, Maurice Moore.
“My AAU coach has been training me since freshman year and he has a connection to coach Kareem,” Calderon said on Wednesday night. “He’s been telling him about me since my freshman year. They reached out in March and told me about the program. That same day Coach Lansing offered.”
Calderon converted 44 percent of his 3-point shots, but also demonstrated on a highlight video that he could slash to the basket and dribble in heavy traffic.
“I’m a shooter who can facilitate the offense in three ways,” Calderon explained. “I’m a good mix of both shooting, distributing and driving.”
One of the reasons Calderon committed to ISU now was that he wanted his college commitment made before his senior season.
“That way, I could work and know what I’m working towards,” said Calderon, who was also enticed by the opportunity to play right away.
In the age of COVID-19, Calderon wasn’t able to make a visit and he didn’t meet any of the current Sycamores, as is customary when the process is in normal times, but he has learned how big basketball is in Indiana.
“I was disappointed I couldn’t visit, but I know how enthusiastic y’all are about basketball. I’m super excited,” Calderon said.
Calderon is the lastest ISU basketball recruit to come from Texas. On the current roster, guard Julian Larry, from Frisco, is a Sycamore and also has a connection to Moore.
In the Greg Lansing coaching era, Myles Walker, Devonte Brown, Tre Bennett, Laquarious Paige, Trey Knight III were all Texas natives who played for the Sycamores.
Per NCAA rules, Lansing can’t comment on a recruit until he signs his Letter Of Intent.
