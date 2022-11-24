The Indiana State Sycamores beat Drexel 85-81 Wednesday night to take third place in the Gulf Coast Showdown, easing doubts about their ability to recover from a loss.
ISU, now 5-1, suffered their first loss the night before in a 63-61 heartbreaker to Missouri-Kansas City in the eight-team men's college basketball tourney's second round. Kansas City wound up taking the tourney runner-up spot, losing 73-59 to host Florida Gulf Coast in Wednesday's title game.
For ISU, Cameron Henry and Xavier Bledson combined for 44 points against Drexel in Hertz Arena on Wednesday. Henry posted his first double-double of the year with a season-high 22 points and team-high 10 boards while Bledson posted a Division I career-high 22 points off the bench.
Freshman Robbie Avila played over 25 minutes and shot 4-of-5 from the field with three triples for a career-high 11 points.
The performance was a turnaround from Tuesday. "We had a talk last night, as a team, and let guys know individuals have to perform in order for us to win," Henry said after the Drexel win, in comments relayed by ISU sports information. "It doesn't have to be the whole team, but some people have to step up. And I feel that Xavier stepped up like he's been doing. He had a great tournament this weekend.
"And I haven't had a game like this in a while," Henry added, "and it feels good to have my teammates trust me with the ball and to make plays, and just be able to rebound and get on the glass and then find them for an open shot."
The first half featured 11 lead changes, but after the and-1 from Henry at 5:30 in the opening frame, the Sycamores (5-1) never trailed again.
With Indiana State down 16-14 at the first media timeout, Bledson checked in and immediately started lighting it up. He drew a foul on a hookshot with 7:11 to go and knocked down his free throw to give the Sycamores a 27-26 lead. He hit another bucket less than a minute later and then sent a no-look, behind-the-head pass to Henry who was coming in from the back door and Henry laid it up while drawing a foul to help get the lead back for ISU, 32-30, with 5:30 left in the half.
Avila drilled his second triple of the night at 1:52 to push ISU’s lead to 37-32, and Bledson let one fly from deep at the buzzer to send the Sycamores into the break up 40-35.
The Sycamores came out firing in the second half and made their first four attempts of the frame including a pair of triples. Avila swiped a pass to set Henry up for a layup in the first minute before knocking down his third three of the night to put the Sycamores up by eight points at 45-37 with 18:35 left.
Drexel came back within five points of ISU but Bledson answered with another and-1 to get the lead back to eight, and then Cooper Neese knocked down his first three of the game at 12:00 to make it 62-54 Sycamores. The Dragons threatened again, cutting their deficit to three points at 7:51, but ISU countered that with a three-point play off an and-1 for Henry followed by a huge triple from Trenton Gibson at 6:12 to put the Sycamores up 70-63.
Henry gave the Sycamores their largest lead of the night at 2:59 when he swiped a pass and laid up the transition basket for the 81-71 lead, and Gibson knocked down a pair of crucial free throws with 18 seconds on the clock to make it 85-75 and give some leeway for a pair of Drexel threes in the last five seconds.
The Sycamores will return to Hulman Center to play Trinity Christian at 2 p.m. Sunday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.