Indiana State took on the field at the Purdue Invite on Wednesday as the Sycamores competed in the 3-meter diving event inside the Morgan J. Burke Aquatic Center.
Zoe Smith was tops among the Sycamores in the early-afternoon prelims as the junior finished 15th overall with a score of 248.40. ISU junior Bailey Betzer posted a 224.60 to place 23rd.
Daniela Orta Castaneda (218.35) finished 26th overall, while Sierra Bowman rounded out the group in 27th overall with a score of 210.75.
The Sycamore divers will be back in action Thursday, in the 1-meter event set to begin at 1 p.m.
