With a sweep of the Evansville Purple Aces this weekend, Indiana State's baseball team would have notched a perfect April.
After one game in the series, the door has been closed on that scenario.
The Sycamores fell 2-1 Friday at German American Bank Field.
ISU (26-13 overall, 14-2 Missouri Valley Conference) still has a shot at a 16-1 month.
In the bottom of the eighth inning, junior Cameron Holycross relieved starting pitcher Matt Jachec, who had allowed seven hits in as many frame and fanned eight hitters.
In a 1-1 game, one swing thwarted the ISU rally.
On Holycross' first pitch, fifth-year senior Chase Hug ripped the ball for a ground-rule double. After a wild pitch, Hug advanced to third base.
A sacrifice groundout by junior Simon Scherry brought home the winning run.
Linton High School alumnus Kip Fougourousse had the opening RBI for the Aces (25-16, 9-7), finishing with a hit and a steal.
ISU couldn't get its bats humming with five hits, one more than its conference-low of four, which came two weeks ago in a 2-1 victory at Belmont.
Catcher Grant Magill produced the Sycamores' lone RBI on a one-out double in the seventh to plate senior Keegan Watson.
The Sycamores entered with a three-game lead in the league on Missouri State. It's now two. And on a 14-game winning streak which was the lengthiest in the nation at the time.
The Trees will face UE again at 3 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday.
