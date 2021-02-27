On Friday, Indiana State’s men’s basketball team experienced the No Key, No Problem game when it defeated host Valparaiso by 15 despite not having the services of star guard Tyreke Key.
Key sat out again in Saturday’s series-closer and this time? His absence was a tad more problematic.
ISU had a nightmarish first half, reminiscent of Valparaiso’s on Friday, and couldn’t dig itself out of its predicament in a 70-58 defeat at the Athletics-Recreation Center.
In the grand scheme of things? The loss had no meaning. ISU was locked into the No. 4 seed at the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament, win or lose.
Based on results elsewhere in the league, ISU now knows it will play Evansville at Arch Madness at 3 p.m. on Friday.
However, even if the stakes are low (or non-existent in ISU’s case), it doesn’t mean a team wants to lay an egg either.
“We got that out of the way. We got our poorest 30 minutes in a long time out of the way,” ISU coach Greg Lansing said. “It came down to competing at a high level. Valpo bounced back tremendously and took it to us at both ends of the floor.”
ISU’s first half was abysmal and out of sync with the excellent run of MVC performances it’s had recently. The Sycamores (14-9, 11-7) were 5 of 26 from the field, had eight turnovers, allowed Valpo to shoot 50% from the field and ISU was out-rebounded 25-11 at the break.
“We had a lot of defensive breakdowns we shouldn’t have had. We let the fact that we didn’t make shots effect our defense and that’s not something we can let happen,” ISU center Tre Williams said.
ISU’s final numbers were boosted by a spirited second-half comeback that took the Sycamores out of being blown out of the ARC. Randy Miller Jr. had his second productive game in a row with 17. Williams also had 17. Jake LaRavia scored 12 points.
The lion’s share of their good play came after halftime.
The game played out almost diametrically opposite to Friday’s contest. ISU had an encouraging start, taking a 6-0 lead, much as Valparaiso started Friday’s game well for VU.
Then the bottom fell out. ISU missed 12 straight shots as a 17-0 Valparaiso run put VU firmly in command.
Given its own shooting woes, rebounding no-show and inconsistent defense? ISU didn’t recover before halftime. Valparaiso had a 39-18 halftime lead.
“We weren’t disruptive. We just followed them around and gave them whatever they wanted on the offensive end,” Lansing said.
Valpo’s lead peaked at 28 in the second half. ISU seemed content with limping out of the ARC with a series split, but then the light came on.
A 26-6 run by ISU – Miller scored 11 and LaRavia 10 during the surge – briefly put the outcome in doubt as ISU narrowed its deficit to eight with 6:17 left.
“We had to come out and fight. We talked in the locker room about giving our all out there,” Williams said.
However, Valparaiso (10-17, 7-11) was able to counter-punch. A 7-0 run, capped by a Jacob Ognaacevic 3-pointer cooled the Sycamores off. Ognacevic later hit another 3-pointer when ISU got back within 11. Ognacevic was 5-for-6 from 3-point range in the contest.
He was part of a Valpo bench attack that outscored ISU 49-3 from the pine, led by an outstanding effort from Goodnews Kpegeol, who had 12 points and 11 rebounds.
Though ISU finished with a dud, the team feels good about its overall position going into the conference tournament.
“We handle adversity and we handle mistakes well. We know we’re come back, fight hard in practice, and be prepared next weekend,” Williams said.
