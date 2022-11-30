Indiana State undoubtedly opened eyes around the mid-major college basketball world Wednesday night.
The Sycamores (7-1) beat Missouri Valley Conference preseason favorite Drake 75-73 in a Hulman Center thriller, the MVC opener for both teams. Drake, previously unbeaten, fell to 6-1. The Bulldogs program has 101 victories in Coach Darian DeVries’ five seasons there.
“That was a big-time win, mainly because of the incredible respect in our lockerroom we have for Drake,” said Sycamore coach Josh Schertz. “That’s what makes it so special, just how good they are.”
A carousel of key playmakers paced ISU. Robbie Avila topped the Sycamores with 16 points, followed by Cameron Henry with 14, Courvoisier McCauley 12 and Jayson Kent 10. Avila and Kent led ISU’s rebounders with eight and seven boards, respectively.
The Sycamores kept Drake’s touted leading scorer, 6-foot-7 sophomore guard-forward Tucker DeVries, quiet throughout, holding him to 15 points, six under his average. Drake guard Roman Penn filled the void, though, with a spectacular 32 points, five rebounds, four assists and three steals.
It wasn’t enough for the Bulldogs, though. ISU led through the game’s first 27 minutes, including a 13-point edge late in the first half, but Drake’s early shooting problems eased and the game got closer.
A strong layup and four free throws by Henry in the game’s final minute, and his Glad-Wrap-tight defense of DeVries, forcing the Bulldog’s late missed shot, sealed ISU’s victory.
“It wasn’t just me guarding him [that made the difference], it was a team effort,” Henry said.
Schertz said ISU’s performance wasn’t perfect, but added that “all good teams have to show a level of resolve” in tight games. When Drake took a six-point lead late in the game, the Sycamores were “on the ropes,” Schertz said. “For our guys to punch back against them says a lot about the character of our guys.”
ISU used eight unanswered points by Kent and then a 10-2 run to take an 18-9 lead with 11:40 left in the first half. DeVries missed his first three shots, including an air ball.
ISU stretched its lead to 25-11 on a 3-pointer and a layup off a steal, both by McCauley, then two Trenton Gibson free throws with 8:40 to go in the first half.
Devries, averaging 21.7 points per game, finally scored on a 3-pointer with 6:40 left in the first half. That basket set Drake off on a 12-6 run to pull within 35-27. DeVries capped that run by sinking a hook shot with 3:30 on the first-half clock. The Bulldogs needed that burst, because ISU’s 6-10 freshman center, Avila, put on a show in that same stretch. Avila scored 10 consecutive points, finishing with a pair of deep 3-pointers to help ISU mitigate Drake’s comeback.
Kailex Stephens threw in a hard bankshot for a 42-29 Sycamore lead with 1:10 left before halftime. Drake responded, again, with a basket from Penn and a three-point play by guard Garrett Sturtz to cut the ISU lead to 42-34 at halftime.
The Sycamores hit 7 of 15 3-pointers in those first 20 minutes, shot 44% overall and sank all four of their free throws. Drake struggled from the field, hitting just 10 of 26 shots before the break.
The first half came at a cost for the Sycamores. Guard Cooper Neese absorbed a hard foul from Penn and hobbled into the lockerroom at the 3:18 mark.
ISU chilled as the second half began, hitting just 3 of its first 13 shots. Drake coach Darian DeVries’ team made adjustments to crack the Sycamore defense. The Bulldogs got a rare four-point play from DeVries, who was fouled on a 3-pointer by Henry, and then sank a free throw. DU’s stout center Darnell Brodie added a layup over Avila to tie it at 48-48 with 13:43 to play. It was Drake’s first lead since the opening basket at 3-0.
It was short-lived. McCauley drove to a layup, then drained a 3-pointer to put ISU back up 53-48 with 12:09 to play. The scored remained tight, though. When Drake pulled within a point, Sycamore junior guard Zach Hobbs came off the bench and dropped in a long 3-pointer to stay up 58-54. And a Trenton Gibson three-point play erased a tie and gave ISU a 61-58 edge.
ISU lost the lead for the first time on a scoop layup by Penn at 62-61 with 7:13 left. Drake could’ve widened its lead, but DeVries missed three of four free throws. Still, Penn followed with a long 2-pointer and a steal leading to a layup, giving the visitors a 67-63 lead with 4:38 to play.
After another Penn basket, another Avila 3-pointer cut Drake’s lead to 69-67. Kent soon missed the first of a one-and-one free throw chance with 2:12 to play. Kent recovered, hitting two free throws to tie it at 69-69.
Henry split the lane for a layup and 71-79 ISU lead with a minute to go, then hit a pair of free throws with 15 seconds left for a 73-69 edge. He did it again, drawing a foul from Sturtz and sinking two more free throws with six seconds left and a decisive 75-71 lead that stuck.
An ISU inbound play with 0.9 seconds left skipped out of bounds, requiring an officials’ review. The call gave the ball to Drake. Penn heaved the Bulldogs’ corresponding inbound pass across court to DeVries as the ISU crowd held its breath, and the Drake star’s try for a 3-pointer banged off the rim and a roar went up as ISU won.
The teams entered Wednesday with the best non-conference records in the MVC, with six victories apiece and just one loss between them — ISU’s 63-61 loss to Missouri-Kansas City on Nov. 22 in the Gulf Coast Showcase in Florida. Drake also came into the game as one of 18 Division I teams still unbeaten this season, and had beaten ISU in nine of the last 10 meetings between the two teams.
The Sycamores now begin the longest road stretch of their 2022-23 schedule. They play a non-conference game at 1 p.m. Saturday at Miami (Ohio), where the host Redhawks sport a 3-4 record. ISU travels to MVC rival Southern Illinois on Dec. 7, Southern Indiana (a newcomer to Division I) on Dec. 11, and at Duquesne on Dec. 17.
“We can’t worry about tonight after tonight,” Kent said. “It’s got to be Miami Ohio.”
DRAKE (73) — Brodie 4-5 2-3 10, Wilkins 3-7 1-2 8, Penn 13-18 0-2 32, Sturtz 3-8 1-1 7, DeVries 5-15 2-5 15, Calhoun 0-6 1-2 1, Enright 0-1 0-0 0, Northweather 0-1 0-0 0, Djamgouz 0-1 0-0 0, Totals 28-62 FG, 13-19 FT 73 TP.
INDIANA STATE (75) — Avila 5-7 3-4 16, Neese 1-2 0-0 3, Henry 2-6 10-12 14, Kent 3-9 2-3 10, Gibson 1-5 5-5 7, Bledson 1-3 0-0 2, Larry 1-6 0-0 3, Stephens 2-2 0-0 5, McCauley 5-11 0-0 12, Miller 0-1 0-0 0, Hobbs 1-2 0-0 3, Totals 22-54 FG, 20-24 FT, 75 TP.
Halftime score — ISU 42, DU 34. 3-point shooting — DU 4-19 (Wilkins 1-4, Penn 0-2, DeVries 3-8, Calhoun 0-3, Enright 0-1, Northweather 0-1), ISU 11-31 (Avila 3-5, Neese 1-2, Henry 0-1, Kent 2-7, Gibson 0-2, Bledson 0-1, Larry 1-3, Stephens 1-1, McCauley 2-6, Miller 0-1). FG Pct. — DU .452, ISU .407. 3-pt. FG Pct. — DU .211, ISU .355. FT Pct. — DU .684, ISU .833. Total fouls — DU 18, ISU 18. Fouled out — none. Rebounds — DU 34 (Sturtz 13, Penn 5), ISU 38 (Avila 8, Kent 7, Stephens 5). Assists — DU 13 (Penn 4), ISU 13 (Avila 3, Henry 3). Steals — DU 11 (Sturtz 4), ISU 7 (Gibson 2, Stephens 2). Turnovers — DU 12, ISU 18. Blocks — DU 2 (Brodie 1, Northweather 1), ISU 2 (Henry 1, Bledson 1). A — 3,459.
Next — ISU (7-1) plays at Miami (Ohio) at 1 p.m. in Oxford. Drake (6-1) plays host to Illinois-Chicago on Saturday.
