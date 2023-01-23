The adage when it rains it pours has recurred for Indiana State in the first two years under coach Josh Schertz's tutelage.
At the mid-juncture of the Missouri Valley Conference regular season last year, his squad was 9-12, 2-7.
Those Sycamores finished 11-20, 4-14 while the losses snowballed.
ISU had four occurrences of dropping four straight, including its final six games.
With the excess of transfers in recent years throughout the country, coupled with Schertz's early days in Terre Haute, these slumps aren't beyond the norm.
In Year Two, the Sycamores are improved at 13-8, 6-4 — a five-team deadlock for fourth place. Yet, this year’s outlook has swung to a glass-half-empty vantage point in the past couple of weeks.
The team thwarted three-game funk in the middle of December as the nonconference slate wrapped up with four conference victories, including two on the road. This jolt catapulted the Sycamores to a two-game grip on first-place in the Valley.
Now, ISU, in the midst of its fifth four-game losing streak in the past two years, heads to the Knapp Center to face Drake (15-6, 6-4) on Tuesday and ISU hosts Northern Iowa on Saturday.
“I don’t think you become a team until you go through stuff together,” Schertz said. “You don’t just become a team in the summer, September, October; you got to go through some things. We’ll see, I feel like we’ll respond. We’ve lost four in a row. It’s disheartening. We’ve had chances in all four games.”
Against Murray State on Saturday, Schertz pointed out the Sycamores didn’t slow down the Racers, or keep them off the offensive glass or away from the charity stripe. The Racers scored 13 points on fast breaks, 16 second-chance points and shot 28-for-33 from the line.
“You are not going to be at your best every night; we haven’t,” Schertz said. “We’ve shot 23% from 3 the [past] four games and in the 60s from the free-throw line. We also haven’t made the opponent play poorly. The opponent has played well. We haven’t done a good job of making teams play poorly, kind of taking away what they do.”
The emergence of senior Cade McKnight has been a boost for the Sycamores in a time of need. He’s played double-digit minutes the past three games and tallied 21 points during that stretch, including 11 against Murray. He’s been solid defending the post and hitting the deck for loose balls.
“Early on in the year, this is where rotation has been difficult; [senior] Kailex [Stephens] playing small-ball and then playing a big," Schertz said. "Playing Kailex at the 5 — Kailex was hurt a lot of the year, so we were playing [freshman] Robbie [Avila] and a small-ball 5. And then Cade, really coming out of Christmas, has gotten healthy, and now it’s creating a dynamic where those minutes at the 5 are going. We haven’t played small, so Kaelex and [junior Xavier] Bledson haven’t played as much because we’ve stayed big.”
“Could we play [Avila and McKnight] together? It’s possible, I certainly think it’s possible, but we haven’t yet,” Schertz added.
On Tuesday, ISU will look to stymie sophomore Tucker DeVries, who is pacing Drake with 18.8 points per game and is fourth on the squad in boards with 5.9 and second on the team with 1.8 assists. His dad and Drake’s coach, Darian (111-46) is in his fifth year and a two-time MVC Coach of the Year.
Last February, the Sycamores encountered the same matchups that lie ahead this week, and didn’t deal well with it then. A postponed trip to Des Moines meant that the Sycamores played two games in three days a year ago, falling at Drake on a Monday and to UNI at Hulman Center on a Wednesday, during the team’s final losing stretch.
With the league expanding to a dozen programs, the MVC increased the each team's number of conference games to 20. ISU has 10 league games left.
It will mark the first Division I homecoming for Sycamore Division II transfers, McKnight and sophomore rotation player Masen Miller, who hail from Iowa.
“It’s going to be cool for them to go back to Iowa,” Schertz said. “We won’t have many, but it will give us a small section of fans over there cheering us on. I’m thrilled for those guys.”
