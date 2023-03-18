Senior Courvoisier McCauley secured his fifth double-double of the year with 20 points and 11 rebounds as Indiana State kept its season alive with a 67-62 win against South Carolina Upstate on Saturday to jump-start the College Basketball Invitational.
Six Sycamores are playing in their final tournament, a group that earned the school’s first postseason in nine years.
On Saturday, the outcome came down to two subtle plays by veterans at each goal to help the Sycamores (23-12) withstand the final 4:37 without a field goal.
First, senior Cade McKnight, who had seven points off the bench, kept a possession alive late and killed some clock after senior Cameron Henry’s layin rolled off the lid.
McKnight tipped it a couple of feet to the left of the lane in heavy traffic, it bounced once before sophomore Julian Larry corralled it.
Larry, who didn’t have a banner day with two assists and four turnovers, but a stop in the lane late was pivotal for tourney advancement.
Then, McCauley attacked the rim with 12 seconds left, looking to increase the team’s three-point lead, but his shot was swatted off the glass and with a head of steam Upstate took off on the break.
As sophomore Trae Broadanex got inside the arc, Henry let him go by, and then reached around him as he dribbled, and his deflection jarred the ball loose to freshman Robbie Avila with 7.1 seconds left.
Avila’s free throws secured the win, he finished with 10 points.
“Cade’s not going to get any credit for the play he made,” coach Josh Schertz said. “Those are two biggest plays of the game, down the stretch. I was proud of Cam too, he missed the layup. He was distraught. We tried to run something else [he was devastated], I called timeout because he was in the play. We couldn’t get it going, but then he bounced back.”
In the first half of this first-round matchup, ISU needed a jolt.
Upstate started the ballgame with more vigor.
The Spartans took care of the ball and sent numbers to the offensive backboard. They had four offensive caroms in the half that resulted in eight second-chance points.
This was exasperated by 10 ISU first-half miscues, 15 in the game, on several unforced mistakes. The Spartans snatched a 17-8 advantage.
The Sycamores scampered through long lulls in their first game since their Missouri Valley Conference ousting.
“I feel like our guys just had to get the rust off,” McCauley said. “We haven’t played in two weeks. We lost a tough one in St. Louis. Just coming after that and coming off that and trying to get it going. Today, I feel like we got the rust off and now we are trying to get it smoother.”
Four seniors accounted for the team’s opening 19 points. The non-seniors on the team were 0-for-6 at the point.
Then, Avila drove to the left side of the rim for the team’s first lead, 21-20 with 7:09 left in the half.
He then sank a triple from the top of the arc and Larry went to the rack for a layin and 29-26 lead.
They led by one at the break.
Upstate came out with another surge at the outset of the closing half. They led 41-46. Larry knew this was the moment to wake up.
“It was like, ‘Alright y'all, let’s go, let's go,’” he said. “That was the point where it was like, ‘We can really lose this so let's lock [in].’ That was the point for myself, for sure where we got to go now. We can’t just keep meandering through.”
Sycamores trailed 45-43 when a 10-0 run fueled ISU. That run was part of a stretch where ISU knocked down seven of eight shots.
The Sycamores went up 60-59 for their first double-digit margin as McCauley used rhythm dribbles on the right side in front of the bench to elevate and hit a 3-pointer.
ISU is one of five teams in program history to hit 23 wins since a Division I switch in 1970: 1977, '78, '79 and 2014. One more win would trail only 1979 and 1977.
The Sycamores will face the winner of No. 8 Eastern Kentucky-No. 9 Cleveland State on Monday at 12 p.m. in the second round of the CBI.
