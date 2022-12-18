Sunday’s second quarter of women’s college basketball in Hulman Center was a debacle for visiting Purdue Fort Wayne, and Indiana State returned that favor in the third period.
But in the fourth quarter, Chelsea Cain and Bella Finnegan led a 21-free throw, 29-point effort for the Sycamores, who came back to defeat the Mastadons 64-56 in a nonconference game.
Both teams were plagued by turnovers (44, 25 by the Sycamores) and fouls (a whopping 57, 32 by the visitors), although a preponderance of offensive fouls put numbers in both categories. But thanks to that fourth quarter, everything looked good for the Sycamores after the game.
“I’m really proud of the young ladies,” ISU coach Chad Killinger said. “The last two games were really tough losses, so to be able to bounce back against a scrappy Purdue Fort Wayne team [was good].”
“It was a win we needed,” Sycamore guard Del’Janae Williams agreed.
After trailing 14-12 after the first quarter, the Sycamores had a chance to put the visitors away in the second period. Fort Wayne shot 2 of 13 from the field (and 1 for 10 from 3-point range) in those 10 minutes, and Adrian Folks had seven points in a 14-2 run that had the home team ahead 26-19.
Three late fouls, plus a turnover, enabled the Mastadons to creep within 28-23 by halftime, however, and the Sycamores had 11 of their turnovers in the ugly third quarter (PFW had seven turnovers in that quarter) to trail 38-35 at the third stop.
Cain had two early baskets in the fourth quarter, then sank two free throws with 7:31 left in the game to put ISU ahead 43-42. A three-point play by Fort Wayne’s Shayla Sellers was answered by two free throws by Finnegan — ISU was in the bonus with 6:27 still to play — that tied the score at 45. Then Cain made the play of the game.
Cain blocked a short jumper by Sellers, grabbed the rebound, drove the length of the court for a layup and was fouled. She completed the three-point play with 5:34 left in the game, and the Sycamores never trailed again.
Finnegan added seven more free throws, giving her 11 points for the quarter and a career-high 13 for the game, and Cain had 10 of her 17 points (and also finished with nine rebounds) in that last period.
“We were able to execute,” was Cain’s modest explanation of the fourth quarter heroics, “and we got [the Mastadons] to foul a lot.”
“We executed a lot, we talked more . . . we communicated,” said Williams.
“Chelsea Cain stepped up,” Killinger said in listing his team’s heroes. “Adrian is still coming along [from her injury recovery], Del’Janae played with gauze in her nose [bloodied in a first-quarter collision] and I don’t know how she could breathe, and Bella Finnegan got chances to get to the line.”
Finnegan looks to absorb some of the minutes available after the recent season-ending injury to Natalia Lalic.
“It hurts not having Nat,” Finnegan said. “She’s really helped me a lot, on and off the court.”
Killinger pointed out one of the game’s statistical oddities in that four different PFW players shot as many 3-pointers as ISU did as a team.
“I’m happy we took what was there,” the coach said (ISU was 1 for 6, PFW 4 for 31), “and made the most of that.”
Sellers had 19 points and Amelia Bromenschenkel — whose older twin sisters Abby and Ally led outstanding Rose-Hulman teams recently — added 10 for the Mastadons.
PURDUE FORT WAYNE (56) — Bromenschenkel 4-13 2-2 10, Sellers 3-10 12-13 19, Linbo 3-4 3-8 9, Ry.Ott 3-6 0-0 7, Marshall 2-10 0-0 5, Starks 0-7 2-2 2, Stupp 1-3 1-4 4, Emmerson 0-1 0-0 0, Ri.Ott 0-0 0-0 0, Graber 0-0 0-0 0, Kaci 0-1 0-0 0, Stephens 0-0 0-0 0, Stover 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 16-55 FG, 20-29 FT, 56 TP.
INDIANA STATE (64) — Glanton 1-3 2-2 4, Cain 6-14 5-6 17, Sawyer 0-0 0-0 0, McKendree 1-5 4-6 7, Williams 2-7 5-6 9, Anderson 0-2 1-2 1, Finnegan 2-5 9-11 13, Pitzer 0-0 2-2 2, Folks 4-7 1-2 9, Westerfeld 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 17-44 FG, 29-37 FT, 64 TP.
Purdue Fort Wayne 14 9 15 18 -- 56
Indiana State 12 16 7 29 -- 64
3-point shooting — PFW 4-31 (Ry.Ott 1-2, Stupp 1-2, Sellers 1-6, Bromenschenkel 1-7), ISU 1-6 (McKendree 1-3, Finnegan 0-1, Williams 0-2). Total fouls — PFW 32, ISU 25. Fouled out — Ry.Ott, Glanton, Westerfeld, Stupp, Folks, Linbo, Marshall. Turnovers — PFW 19 (Linbo 5, Marshall 5), ISU 25 (Cain 6, Williams 6, Sawyer 5, Glanton 2, McKendree, Anderson, Finnegan, Pitzer, Folks, Team 1). Rebounds — PFW 36 (Linbo 10), ISU 42 (Cain 9, McKendree 4, Williams 4, Folks 4, Pitzer 3, Westerfeld 3, Glanton 2, Sawyer 2, Anderson 2, Finnegan, Team 8). Assists — PFW 6 (Marshall 3), ISU 8 (Pitzer 2, Sawyer, McKendree, Williams, Anderson, Finnegan, Westerfeld). Steals — PFW 8 (Sellers 2, Marshall 2), ISU 2 (Sawyer, Williams). Blocks — PFW 7 (Linbo 5), ISU 7 (Finnegan 2, Cain, McKendree, Williams, Anderson, Folks). Att — 1,100.
Next — Indiana State (4-4) hosts Detroit Mercy on Wednesday. Purdue Fort Wayne (4-7) hosts Maryland that day.
