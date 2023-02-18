After falling to Marshall 3-2 in Game 1 Saturday in the Chattanooga Challenge, the Indiana State softball team bounced back with an 8-0 victory over Maine as former Northview High School standout Lauren Sackett tossed a five-inning no-hitter in her collegiate debut.
The Sycamores (2-1) will close out their weekend Sunday with another pair of contests, beginning with a rematch against Marshall at 11:30 a.m. EST. At 2 p.m., ISU will take on Chattanooga.
In Game 1, ISU jumped ahead 1-0 in the second inning when Hannah Welch, also making her collegiate debut, scored on a Herd error. The Sycamores held on to their lead until the fifth when Marshall tied the score at 1-1.
Cassi Newbanks came in to pitch the fifth inning with two outs, replacing starter Lexi Benko, who exited after being hit with a groundball. Newbanks got a strikeout to limit the Herd to just one run in the frame. Benko threw 4.2 innings, striking out five batters while allowing three hits and zero walks.
In the top of the sixth, Annie Tokarek put ISU back in front 2-1 with an RBI double that scored Isabella Henning. Tokarek had two of the Sycamores' three hits in the first game. Marshall took the lead back in the bottom half of the frame, getting an RBI single and a sacrifice fly to go up 3-2 after six innings.
Kennedy Shade got on with a single to right field in the seventh, but Marshall was able to limit ISU from anything else.
In Sackett's memorable Game 2, the right-handed pitcher struck out two in the first inning with Tokarek erasing a runner at second base to sit Maine down quickly.
After Sackett struck out the side in the second, the Sycamores went 1-0 on a Kaylee Barrett RBI double that scored Kennedy Shade. Shade had reached with a single and stole second base to move into scoring position. Maeve McDonough had a single to center in the frame, collecting her first career collegiate hit.
In the bottom of the fourth, Indiana State kept its bats going with four more hits. Tokarek drove in a pair with a single to center, putting ISU up 6-0. Morgan Goodrich, who made her collegiate debut Saturday, scored as well as Abi Chipps. Henning followed that up with an RBI single to make it a 7-0 ballgame. Shade continued her strong day at the plate, collecting her second RBI of the afternoon with a single to right, which plated Tokarek to put ISU up 8-0 after four.
Sackett put the finishing touches on her no-hitter in the top of the fifth, striking out the final Maine batter to end up with eight strikeouts. She allowed only two baserunners — a hit-by-pitch in the first inning and a walk in the fourth.
Sackett’s no-hitter was ISU's first since Benko threw one in a 9-0 win over Quinnipiac on March 14, 2022. The Sycamores finished the game with 10 hits, getting knocks from six different batters.
After this weekend, Indiana State will travel to Tuscaloosa, Ala., next weekend for the Easton Bama Bash hosted by the University of Alabama.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.