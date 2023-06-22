Trotting to shortstop and right field were Dom Krupinski and Keegan Garis respectively at Bob Warn Field.
On Wednesday night, these Sycamores were playing baseball at the home of Indiana State with the Rex in the Prospect League, 11 days removed from the Trees’ ouster in Fort Worth, Texas, against Texas Christian in the super regional.
Both descended on the ballpark with unique paths.
Nearly four months ago, Krupinski was manning left field for the Sycamores in his debut against Northeastern. In five at-bats, he recorded a pair of hits, including a double, two runs and two RBI.
He made four more appearances on the season for a squad that obliterated the competition in the final three months of the season. They amassed 37 wins in 41 games before falling twice to Texas Christian in the Fort Worth Super Regional — the school’s first venture to the stage since the introduction of the round in 1999.
“It’s really cool to be able to win a conference tournament and regional here and kind of get back in front of some Terre Haute fans,” Krupinski said.
“It’s really cool for us to come back and play on our home field.”
He didn’t connect during his two at-bats Wednesday for the Rex, but the Livonia, Mich., native held his own at shortstop, in one instance got his glove on a liner to knock down a potential multiple-base knock.
He has been deployed by Rex coach Harry Markotay at third base and shortstop as they approach midseason and after recently joining the side.
His manager said Krupinski’s prowess in the infield could shift him to second base too.
The lefty batter and right-handed thrower was a two-time All-State player on the ice.
“I was a hockey player growing up, as well, so baseball was a late-high school decision,” Krupinski said. “To finally be here and at Indiana State is awesome. It’s a dream come true.”
Krupinski is relishing a summer on the diamond at Bob Warn Field and it could potentially be a springboard in 2024 with the Trees.
“It’s pretty awesome, [I] heard a bunch of guys on this past Indiana State team talk about going to the Rex is a really cool thing to be a part of,” Krupinski said. “Just being able to come out here and represent Indiana State and be a part of the Rex community is pretty cool.”
Garis, who reps ISU too, said playing at this juncture of baseball is a “blessing.”
The redshirt junior had to sit out his junior season with a medical redshirt season and underwent recent back surgery, Markotay said.
He missed out on voyaging to Texas as part of the most successful team in ISU history in 37 years for its super regional, he was getting back into baseball shape with the Rex at the time, mostly at left field, though his Rex coach said he may see time at first.
“I’m just hungry to be a part of the next great Indiana State team and that starts this summer,” Garis said.
On Wednesday, he sent a dribbler past first base in the fourth inning for one of Rex’s two hits in the first six innings. He also showed patience in the box taking three balls and a strike without taking a swing as a backup cleanup batter.
Garis, who is a northwest suburban Chicago product, played junior college ball at Lake Land College.
Garis has a stout build at 6-foot-3, 210 pounds which helps him get lift on the baseball.
“He sprays the ball around,” Markotay said. “He does a good job of staying on top of it and hitting low-line drives. I think maybe some small adjustments, nothing big at all, maybe some timing he stuff he might get that bat head a little bit and get some more balls to fly out of the yard, but he does a great job taking these at-bats and trying to drive the ball all over the field and not try to do too much.”
There are four other guys on the side with ties to the Wabash Valley — infielder Carter Murphy from West Terre Haute and soon-to-be playing for ISU, pitcher C.J. Odell from Terre Haute, pitcher Landon Carr from Brazil, pitcher Derek Lebron from Rosedale, catcher Bryan Kohlmeyer from Paris, Ill., and ISU pitcher Brayden Lybarger.
“Having the local guys is awesome, they can show the guys around and tell them what Terre Haute is like,” Markotay said. “Even though we have been here a while, but they’ve been here and they draw a good crowd. With those guys, mixed with the guys we’ve got from all over; we’ve got guys from Texas, California, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Louisiana, so we’ve got a good little mix of guys from all different levels. It’s been awesome to see those guys really gel together.”
The Rex, who have been around since 2010, last won the Prospect League in 2018 and were 8-9 coming into Thursday behind the Normal CornBelters, Springfield Lucky Horseshoes and Danville Dans in the Eastern Conference’s Wabash River Division.
“These guys are enjoying their time,” he said. “And they see that baseball has been a big part of Indiana for a long time with all the stadiums we go to. Even just across the border to Illinois, it draws a good crowd from our locals that go to Danville to watch the game.”
