Southern Illinois’s men’s basketball team was the prototypical wounded animal backed into a corner at Hulman Center on Monday.
The Salukis were dealt a harsh blow when Marcus Domask, the MVC Freshman of the Year in 2020, was ruled out on Monday with a left foot injury. He will not play in Tuesday’s game either. The Salukis were also missing forward Sekou Dembele.
Without one of their best players, the Salukis were all snarl, all heart and in survival mode with a short bench and unexpected players logging major minutes.
Indiana State had to contend with the wounded Salukis, no small task. The 40-minute battle royale was close the entire way, no team led by more than seven, but the Sycamores finished stronger and emerged with a 69-66 victory.
It was ISU’s fourth win in five games and got the team back to .500 overall for the season. More importantly, the Sycamores (7-7, 4-5) are just a game under .500 in the MVC after a 1-5 start.
ISU outscored SIU 20-12 in the final 11:20 of the game. Tyreke Key led ISU with 23 points, including four crucial free throws in the final 18.7 seconds. Jake LaRavia stayed out of foul trouble and had 16 points.
“Anytime you get a win like that? It’s exciting, especially coming down to the end the way it did. We made some big stops, so it was a battle and a great win,” Key said.
Tre Williams had 13 points and six rebounds and was the catalyst in the possession that changed the game as he tipped out an ISU miss that eventually led to a crucial 3-point shot with 1:15 left that put the Sycamores up for good.
One might think it was rousing win, but in what might be a sign of ISU’s maturation, the Sycamores didn’t seem satisfied with it.
“It’s a good feeling to get the win, but you think about the bad things you did in the game,” Williams said. “We know in order for us to get a lot of wins in the Valley? We have to come out and do everything the right way. That’s not what we did tonight.”
ISU coach Greg Lansing also had laments.
“Sometimes coaches, after a win, feel like they lost and I kind of feel that way,” Lansing said. “They took it to us. They were the more aggressive, more physical, harder-playing team.”
The Sycamores would regret allowing SIU to shoot 49.1%, but ISU shot 50% in its own right in a well-played offensive game. The Sycamores also out-rebounded the Salukis 33-23.
“I’ll give our guys credit. We did enough to hang in there and never let it get away and come up with the win, but they were the more aggressive team and got what they wanted on offense,” Lansing said.
ISU led by one at halftime. SIU guard Lance Jones, who led all scorers with 25 points, scored the first eight points of the second half to put the Salukis back on the front foot.
The Sycamores never led the Salukis get too far away, though, and there would be four ties and four lead changes to the point where SIU took a 54-49 lead with 12:04 left.
The difference for ISU in assuming the advantage? It attacked the paint and defended better.
SIU had a stretch of nine straight empty possessions. A 7-0 run was fueled entirely by points scored at the basket.
“The coaches were preaching getting to the basket. We had them in the bonus. We were trying to attack the basket and get to the free throw line,” Key said.
The feisty Salukis weren’t going to fade away. The lead changed hands six more times. The last lead change was the unlikeliest one.
After Tobias Howard Jr missed a runner in the lane, Williams tipped the ball back out to the perimeter.
“We preach that every day to get second and third shots. I got challenged by one of the coaches to get an extra possession, so that’s what I set out to do,” Williams said.
Eventually, Williams was found alone on the left wing. Wide-open, Williams fired off just his sixth 3-point attempt of the season.
All net as ISU took a 65-63 lead.
“When [Howard] drove, he drew two defenders, so I knew the shot would be open,” Williams said. “I felt good to see it go through the net.”
Williams even had the presence of mind to pass-fake before he shot it.
“It was the biggest shot of the game. It gave us momentum, especially on the defensive end. It boosted us and was a big-time shot,” Key said.
SIU coach Bryan Mullins could only shrug the shot off.
“Give credit to Tre. There some things you have to live with as a coach. You can’t take away everything. He stepped up and made it,” Mullins said.
SIU (7-4, 1-4) made some mistakes in crunch time. There was a five-second call with 1:11 left. Jones was called for a charge with 33.4 seconds left and he fired off a long and off-balance 3-pointer with 7 seconds left that was well off the mark.
Key, on the other hand, cinched the win for ISU with four free throws.
“On about three of them, he said, ‘That’s off.’ I’ve never heard a good free throw shooter saying he was off as much as he does,” Lansing said.
The Sycamores and Salukis complete the two-game set at 5 p.m. on Tuesday at Hulman Center. A 22-hour turnaround after such an intense game won’t be easy. However, ISU is playing its fifth back-to-back series, so it has plenty of practice in bouncing back.
“We have to come tomorrow and know it’s going to be harder. We have to come out and play our best,” Williams said.
