Indiana State University soccer started Missouri Valley Conference play with the same result as its season opener a month ago — a 0-0 tie.
The Sycamores (1-2-6 overall, 0-0-1 in the MVC) have registered a program-record six ties, including three goalless draws, including on Sunday in Nashville, Tenn., against Belmont.
At E.S. Rose Park, Indiana State finished with a 4-2 edge for shots on goal and 4-1 corner kicks advantage against the Bruins (1-5-3, 0-0-1).
Junior striker Mackenzie Kent paced the Sycamores with two shots on goal. ISU has scored six times this year.
The past three Bruins and ISU matchups have concluded with a deadlock.
Senior keeper Maddie Alexander picked up her third clean sheet of the season — first since Aug. 20 — with a pair of stops.
At the midpoint of 2023, with 765 minutes and 37 saves, Alexander has bypassed her totals from last year's campaign. She's averaging a 0.94 goals against average and has an 82.2% save clip.
The Sycamores have nine matches remaining, with Valparaiso coming to Memorial Stadium on Sunday. ISU finished in ninth place among 11 schools last year in the MVC, while the Beacons won the regular-season title.
