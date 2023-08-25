Indiana State opened up its scoring account on the soccer pitch Thursday.
In a home opener pushed back by nearly three hours due to heat, the Sycamores made progress keeping the ball and capped the first half by breaking the seal this campaign with a goal.
ISU ended with a third straight tie after a 1-1 draw against Marshall at Memorial Stadium.
In the 39th minute, senior Audrey Stephens sparked the moment of brilliance by switching the field, promptly after getting the ball on her foot, from the left flank to the right. As soon as senior Carlie Jensen with ample space, she quickly released a through ball that junior Chloe Tesny buried in the box.
"I was clearly behind the ball so I got to watch the whole play and it was just amazing," junior Alexa Mackey said. "I think it was three veteran players for us. It was nice to see that because those are girls that have been with our program for three or four years.
"It was a beautiful pass by [Stephens] and Carlie obviously sent that ball into to Chloe and she finished it very naturally," the center midfielder added. "It was a good goal."
Tesny provided the finished product after coming on as a substitute.
"I noticed we were keeping the ball a lot more," she said. "I was just kind of studying from the bench where our nine and our 10 are going and how the movement just kind of came with it."
In the first half, neither Indiana State (0-0-3) nor Marshall (2-0-1) commanded the run of play.
The Sycamores backline trio of sophomore Adelaide Wolfe, sophomore Brooklyn Woods and junior Maddie Helling didn’t lose many battles to keep the Thundering Herd from peppering the Trees’ net in the first half.
After lengthy spells of defending in its first two matches, ISU had improved its ball movement in the first 45 minutes and produced its initial final ball for the goal.
The Sycamores earned set pieces on both wings and served balls into the box but couldn’t redirect them on the frame.
Mackey got on the ball in the center of the park and had space to connect with the frontline.
Sophomore forward Anna Chor dropped back a few times to link up with Mackey and build possession from deeper spots.
The Thundering Herd hit ISU in the mouth in the opening 15 minutes of the closing half.
In the 55th minute, the Herd equalized on a shot by midfielder Abi Hugh from the left of the frame to the left corner of the goal.
Senior Kloe Pettigrew checked in a minute earlier at right back for Wolfe.
"I thought Brooklyn Woods was good," first-year coach Paul Lawrence said. "It was nice to see her come through [61] minutes. I think she gives a level of calm and sort of settles the backline down. [Pettigrew] had done nothing wrong to be left out of the starting lineup."
It marked the end of 235 minutes for ISU without giving up a goal to begin the year.
The change in tone came as Marshall as pushed up and used high pressure to win possession back. ISU struggled to string multiple passes together to remedy it.
Senior keeper Maddie Alexander, who went 90 minutes along with Mackey for the third straight game, had to extend to pull in a couple of deep shots in that sequence. There were warning signs from Marshall.
Two minutes before the Herd’s breakthrough, a driven cross from the left swerved on goal and Alexander’s hand tipped it off the bar and it caromed to the right corner.
Alexander was rarely tested in the first half.
ISU couldn't get many connections past the midline.
In the 68th minute, Tesny blasted a shot from 19 yards over the frame from straightway in a sparse chance in the closing half. Her goal in the first half was the only shot on target ISU had.
ISU will play at Eastern Illinois on Sunday.
"The team has defended relatively well again for long period but if I'm really honest, I think we were a little lucky tonight and probably Marshall will be coming away thinking they had the better of it," Lawrence said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.