In Indiana State’s first 11 games in the Missouri Valley Conference, the men's squad has resembled Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde.
The Sycamores (13-9 overall, 6-5 in the MVC) host Northern Iowa (12-9, 8-3) at 2 p.m. Saturday in Hulman Center, the first of five remaining home contests.
ISU is 3-2 in MVC games in Terre Haute and 7-3 overall at home, including the non-conference slate.
Out of the gate, the Sycamores earned six wins by consistently building stout leads and repelling opponents' attempts to make up ground. And ISU buried foes at the bottom of the standings that couldn’t expunge the deficits.
The Sycamores' two-game lead atop the MVC standings after a 6-0 start — following last year’s 4-14 league mark — was a byproduct of shooting at least 46% from the field in five of those wins. (The win at home against Drake was an outlier.)
In the current five-game slump that began on Jan. 11, the Trees haven’t shot better than 45%, except in a 64-62 loss at Missouri State on Jan. 15.
This rough patch has been exacerbated by the Sycamores being out-rebounded by margins of eight, six, eight, two and two.
In comparison, ISU’s perfect start included a whopping 30-rebound advantage, cumulatively.
To date, the Sycamores have won nine of 10 games this year in which they’ve held an edge on the backboard — they lost 92-86 at Duquesne with a 33-30 rebounding advantage.
Two fresh faces in Terre Haute are holding their own on the glass and pouring in shots.
Freshman Robbie Avila is averaging 20 points in the past two outings, topping his career-high on both nights and snagging seven boards in each game.
"I tell him every day, he's not a freshman [any] more," senior Cooper Neese said. "I really hope that people understand that he's not. He's played above his years for this entire year. He carries himself nothing like a freshman ever would, and he plays like a freshman doesn't."
Avila has been a fixture in the starting lineup since the Trinity Christian game on Nov. 27.
“He’s been kind of thrown in the fire,” second-year coach Josh Schertz said. “He keeps getting better and better and better, and we are learning how to use him. We’re learning how to use him and utilize him because he has a really unique skillset at ... 6-foot-10 — the things he can do as a basketball player. A lot of guys can’t do what he can, so it gives you tremendous versatility."
Senior Courvoisier "Voss" McCauley is pacing the team with a 16.7 season scoring clip and secured 14 boards in the past two outings.
Neese pulled in 11 boards over the past two games.
Making teammates better on the offensive end is another area of the game that will need to be reignited for the Sycamores.
ISU’s chemistry in transition and in half-court settings has taken a hit, with fewer than 15 assists in each of its past five games. The team topped that number in five league wins. ISU's season-best in Valley action was 19 against Evansville. The Sycamores were held to a season-low six in Des Moines on Tuesday.
The previous-low was 10 at Kansas City in late-November.
ISU has a seemingly favorable stretch to close the season and to get out of its current slouch, in terms of upcoming opponents' records. ISU could move up in the standings if it can hold serve at home and beat programs positioned below it.
On Saturday, Panthers sophomore guard Tytan Anderson poses the biggest deterrence to ISU’s offense and rebounding, he paces his squad with 9.4 rebounds a game, 1.6 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
Anderson is second on the team with 13.5 points a game and shooting nearly 50%. Sophomore guard Bowen Born leads the squad with 18.7 points on 44.4% shooting.
The Panthers have won seven of their past eight MVC matchups to move into sole possession of third.
