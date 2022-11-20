A basketball team with a high-powered offense doesn't have to be defensively weak.
That's Indiana State coach Josh Schertz's outlook on his 3-0 Sycamores, so far this season. They head into Monday's 1:30 p.m. game against East Carolina in the first round of the Gulf Coast Showcase at Estero, Fla., averaging 88 points per game. That scoring rate got boosted by ISU's 101-75 rout of North Dakota State on Thursday in Hulman Center.
The last time ISU topped the 100-point mark, Ronald Reagan was president.
Schertz's Sycamores are also holding opponents to 66 points per game. He'd like to see more high-octane offense and stingy defense in the Showcase, a three-day, eight-team tournament featuring mid-major programs.
"We want to play fast," Schertz said Friday afternoon before the team's Saturday flight south. "Historically, people think if you score a lot of points, you're not playing defense. But the inverse is true."
Pesky defensive play leads to rebounds and steals, which lead to fast-break scoring opportunities, he explained. That's what happened against North Dakota State.
"We want to utilize pace, because I think that fits our guys' skill," Schertz said.
The Sycamores got 30 of their points from guard Courvoisier McCauley, who also played just 25 minutes, grabbed five rebounds and distributed four steals. McCauley also hit 10 of his 15 shots from the field. "Thirty points is one thing, but to do it on 15 shots and in 25 minutes, is another thing," Schertz said.
Cooper Neese had 16 points for ISU and Cam Henry 15, and all but one Sycamore scored.
The stat that most likely grabs Sycamore fans' attention is their 3-0 record, especially following their 11-20 finish last season. Schertz doesn't want ISU's record to alter his team's approach to any game.
"The key when you're 3-0 is the same as when you're 0-3," Schertz said, "and that is to come in and try to improve every day and to try to be your best every single day."
The Sycamores' opponent in Monday's opener also sports a 3-0 record. East Carolina has beaten Mercer 77-75, Presbyterian 77-57 and Hampton 82-73 on Wednesday at home. In that last outing, the Pirates 6-foot-8 sophomore forward Brandon Johnson totaled 15 points and 12 rebounds. Guards Quentin Diboundje and Javon Small both scored 17. Small and Johnson are averaging 19.5 and 18.7 points per game, respectively.
"They're a balanced team," Schertz said of the Pirates, also noting their size, 3-point shooting and defensive intensity as strengths. "It'll be a challenge, different from the teams we've played."
If ISU beats East Carolina, the Sycamores could see a second-round tourney matchup against Toledo, also unbeaten at 3-0. The Rockets have beaten Valparaiso, UAB and Oakland so far, and are ranked fifth nationally in College Insider's Men's Mid-Major Top 25. Toledo plays 1-4 Missouri-Kansas City at 11 a.m. Monday.
In Monday's other bracket, Drexel (1-1 going into Friday's game vs. Arcadia) plays Texas-Arlington (2-1 going into Friday's game vs. Nevada) at 5 p.m., followed by Northern Kentucky (2-1) vs. host Florida Gulf Coast (2-2) at 7:30 p.m. Northern Kentucky's wins include a 64-51 victory over Cincinnati, while Florida Gulf Coast has a 13-point victory over Southern California.
"It's a great field," Schertz said. "There's not a Power-Six team in there, but ...
"Every game is unbelievably challenging," he added. "It'll be three games in three days, and we'll have to play really, really well to win any of those games."
