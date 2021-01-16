Indiana State’s men’s basketball team needed a win under any circumstance after a 1-5 start against the Missouri Valley Conference’s best teams. A road game against a young Illinois State team offered an opportunity for the Sycamores to get back on-track.
The Sycamores accomplished their mission at Redbird Arena. Indiana State dispatched the Redbirds 73-65 on Saturday.
“It feels good to get back on the right track with a W,” said ISU center Tre Williams, who had a double-double with 12 points and 13 rebounds.
The Sycamores were happy about putting the second MVC win of the season in the books, but the game also had the distinct feel of being “good enough”, but certainly not as good as ISU wants to play.
“We have a bunch of guys trying hard, but we have to be smart with certain things. We were good enough to win, but we have to be better tomorrow,” ISU coach Greg Lansing said.
The good for ISU was rebounding (a 43-27 edge), free-throw shooting (22 of 24), solid half-court defense (Illinois State scored 31 of its points off of turnovers and/or fast breaks), and when the Sycamores were able to get in the middle of the Redbirds’ zone? They typically converted. The Sycamores shot 52.4% in the second half when they were more successful scoring against the zone.
Cooper Neese led ISU with 17 points. Tre Williams had 12 points and 13 rebounds. Tyreke Key added 13 points and seven rebounds.
There was also a fair share of bad. ISU turned the ball over 19 times, giving the Redbirds the transition opportunities they wanted to score. ISU point guards Tobias Howard Jr., Julian Larry and Cam Bacote accounted for nine of those turnovers. The Sycamores also had scoring droughts – particularly in the first half which kept the game closer for longer than it likely would have otherwise. And Jake LaRavia got into foul trouble again and ultimately was disqualified.
“We had [19] turnovers and you typically lose games like that,” Neese said. “It was very simple mistakes on the turnovers. We just have to be smarter with it.”
ISU (5-7, 2-5) led by five at halfime, though Illinois State caught up to tie it twice early in the second half. Then the Sycamores began to find the holes in the Redbirds’ zone.
A 13-2 run ensued as ISU scored all but two of its points during the surge in the paint or off of Illinois State turnovers.
The 11-point lead ISU built during the rally was never really threatened for the remainder of the contest as the Redbirds struggled mightily to score against the Sycamores’ half-court defense.
“For the most part, we did a good job on their 3-point shooters [Illinois State was 11th nationally entering the game at 51.1%, but converted 26.9% on Saturday] and made it tough,” Lansing said.
Then again? The Sycamores didn’t put the pedal down either. The Redbirds closed their gap to five with 9:39 left, but the Sycamores answered with an 11-1 run to take their peak lead of 14 with 6:01 left.
Illinois State (4-7, 1-4) hung around, but could never match a stop with a shot or take advantage of ISU’s turnovers in trying to break their press.
“We started off slow in conference and we definitely needed a win. It came down to preparation. For the most part, the guys were prepared, but we still have mistakes to eliminate,” Key said.
The struggle was real for both schools in the first half.
Offense was at a premium. The Sycamores could take solace in the fact that their half-court defense was effective against the young and inexperienced Redbirds. Illinois State had only three field goals in the first 10 minutes of the game.
However, Indiana State’s offense wasn’t much better. An early spurt gave ISU a 14-5 lead – Neese scored eight of the points – but then production went into vapor lock.
From the 13:07 to 3:09 mark, the Sycamores only converted two buckets. Illinois State’s inability to score meant the early Sycamore lead didn’t disappear, though the Redbirds tied it once and briefly led 24-23.
The Sycamores closed the half on an 8-2 run to inch ahead by five at halftime, but it wasn’t a pretty half on the offensive end. Indiana State shot 35% from the field and had nine turnovers that led to 10 Redbirds points, the only way Illinois State could consistently score was off of Indiana State giveaways.
The same two teams play at 4 p.m. on Sunday. This is the Sycamores’ fourth chance to play a back-to-back. They would like to use their experience in playing it to get their first season sweep.
“We have to know it’s going to be a dogfight. I think a lot of guys are starting to realize that now, so hopefully it’s a big turning point for us. We have to come out, focus on us, and fight,” Neese said.
The game is to be broadcast on ESPN3, but could be blocked in Indiana as it is also being carried on the Chicago Cubs’ Marquee Network.
