Indiana State women’s hoops is fresh off a missed chance to move up the standing after surrendering a double-digit lead Wednesday against Evansville.
Now the Sycamores (9-11, 4-7 Missouri Valley Conference) turn their attention to Northern Iowa (14-6, 9-2) on Sunday in Cedar Falls.
There’s been a steady climb in the past two years for the program, the first two with coach Chad Killinger. Three years ago, the team amassed five overall wins and two in the league.
Last year those numbers bumped up to 11 and five. This season, the team needs three more wins overall to keep ascending and two in the conference for a higher winning percentage. The league increased play from 18 to 20 games.
There are at least 10 games are remaining on the slate, including the first MVC tourney game.
On Sunday, the Trees face the Panthers who have a one-game hold on second and are that distance behind Illinois State in first.
The last time out, ISU freshman Bella Finnegan erupted for a career-best 17 points.
She took just one shot in the first half and then poured in baskets in the lane on 5-for-11 shooting to close and sunk all seven of her free throws.
She and junior Mya Glanton have been playing well of late to complement three senior starters — Anna McKendree, Chelsea Cain and Del’Janae Williams.
A few weeks ago, Glanton grabbed seven boards and swatted two shots against the Redbirds and then, two days later, dropped 21 points on Bradley in a win.
The Sycamores have been steady in road confines with a 3-2 mark in the conference and just a 10-point loss at first-place Illinois State, which is 7-2 at home.
The Panthers boast the seventh and eighth leading scorers in the MVC, sophomores Grace Boffeli and Mya McDermott respectively. Boffeli’s 53.2% shooting is second in the conference.
Boffeli leads the league with 8.6 caroms a game and brings in 2.5 on the offensive backboard.
