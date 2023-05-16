Angie Martin’s present might have have been a surprise.
After all, the Indiana State University track and field coach’s Sycamores were the favorites to win another Missouri Valley Conference Outdoor Championship last weekend at Normal, Ill. A pre-meet poll of the MVC coaches predicted an Indiana State title.
Still, when the Sycamores delivered exactly that on Sunday, Martin noted the timing.
“I joked to the guys, telling them, ‘Thank you for the Mother’s Day gift,’” Martin said Tuesday morning.
When the two-day conference competition concluded, the ISU men had compiled 186 team points, giving them a 14.5-point edge over second place Northern Iowa. Meanwhile, the Sycamore women’s team placed third, as the pre-meet coaches poll predicted, as well, with 115 team points behind champion Illinois State and running up Murray State.
Three Sycamores won individual MVC championships. For the men, Shomari Rogers-Walton triple jumped 49 feet, 9.75 inches for the event title. Likewise, Ryann Porter completed a 42-foot, 2-inch triple jump to take the women’s event title, and teammate Claire Pittman won the women’s long jump.
Nine ISU athletes earned All-MVC honors with top-three finishes in their events. That included JaVaugh Moore in the 100 meters (second) and 200 meters (third); Porter in 110-meter hurdles (second); Luigi Rivas in 110-meter hurdles (second).
And Quincy Armstrong in 400-meter hurdles (second); Riley Tuerff in 400-meter hurdles (second); Noah Malone, Wyatt Wyman, Napoleon Hernandez and Cameron Stevens in 4-by-400-meter relay (second); Noah Bolt in discus (second) and Hannah Redlin discus (third).
“We had a ton of second-place finishers which helped us stay in a competitive mode,” Martin said.
The outcome meant ISU has now won the last four Missouri Valley Conference men’s track championships, including indoors and outdoors.
And, the Sycamore track and field, and cross country programs have won 43 MVC titles since 1988, when late coach John McNichols notched the first.
“I think the biggest thing that keeps us in the running is the consistency of support for each other this group has,” Martin said of the Sycamore athletes.
Before becoming an ISU coach, Martin competed as an athlete for McNichols and longtime coach John Gartland, now in his 35th season at ISU. Martin stepped into McNichols’ role after his sudden passing in 2016. Her husband, Jeff, serves as associate head coach and also competed as a ISU track athlete.
Sunday’s clinching of the MVC Outdoors title came two and a half months after the Sycamore men won the conference indoor title.
“Our men’s team has incredible depth,” Martin said Tuesday. “Almost a third of the roster was different from the [MVC] Indoor Championship team roster. We didn’t have a perfect meet, but we had men step up where we needed to and even with a disqualification of our 4-by-100-meter relay [team], we were still able to pull it off. It was exciting (and a bit stressful) because Northern Iowa has a very talented team and they were coming hard for us.”
Several Sycamores have a chance to extend their season in the NCAA postseason competition. The NCAA East Preliminary round is next, scheduled for May 24-27 at Jacksonville, Fla. ISU athletes will find out if they’ve qualified for the regional this week. Martin calculates the team already has eight individual NCAA qualifiers in nine events, plus a relay team, but more could qualify.
The NCAA Outdoor National Championships follow, beginning June 7 in Austin, Texas.
“As far as NCAA preliminary round, I think we will have a good shot to get some qualifiers through,” Martin said. “Ryann Porter is a huge competitor and has made the NCAA Finals meet the last two years, even being ranked outside the top 15. The men have several spots where we could get the job done.”
