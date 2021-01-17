Coach-speak code dictates that Indiana State’s men’s basketball coaches and players had to fall back on the usual bromides about playing one game at a time and not getting ahead of themselves in a two-game road series at Illinois State over the weekend.
It was the nice and responsible thing to say going in, but it was not reality. With just one win in six Missouri Valley Conference games entering the weekend? A sweep for the Sycamores over the Redbirds was absolutely vital if Indiana State had any hope at all of climbing the ladder in the MVC.
The mission was accomplished on Sunday. Indiana State defeated Illinois State 74-68 at Redbird Arena, completing a weekend sweep that gives the Sycamores a bridgehead to climb out of the MVC hole they fell into playing the league’s best teams to start the campaign.
ISU (6-7, 3-5) still has work to do to get back to the top half of the league, but the Sycamores would have had little chance of getting there if the young Redbirds weren’t dispatched this weekend.
“We’re really happy with the sweep. It was much-needed and it was our mentality going in that we needed both games,” said ISU forward Jake LaRavia, who had nine points, five assists and five rebounds.
A bonus for the Sycamores was that they played the better of their two games on Sunday with the pressure on to get what they wanted out of the trip. Indiana State had the more meaningful runs between the two teams and shot 49.1% from the field. Turnovers were cut from 19 on Saturday to nine on Sunday, with none at all in the first half.
“We’ve been preaching it in practice to put our trust into one another and knowing we have each other’s back and to do the right thing and the right time,” said ISU center Tre Williams, who had 11 points and six rebounds.
When ISU was at its most stable, it was its starters that made things calm – with the notable exception of trouble late in the game against Illinois State’s press. Tyreke Key led the way with 18 points and also ascended into ISU’s all-time top 10 in scoring. Key has 1,447 career points as he passed ISU legends Duane Klueh and Carl Nicks to get into the top 10.
“In a difficult year like we’re having? I’m so proud of him and all of the work he puts in on his craft. It was a happy locker room when we told [Key] that,” ISU coach Greg Lansing said.
None of ISU’s starters scored fewer than eight points. Added to that was Randy Miller Jr.’s 13 points off the bench.
“As starters, we know we have to take care of business, especially on the road. It’s always tough to win on the road in the Valley. We came in. We were prepared, and though we had a bad stretch at the end, we pulled it out. It was good to see,” Key said.
The most important stretch of play for ISU’s starters occurred with 10:09 left in the second half. The Sycamores led by five, but had seen a 13-point lead disappear in a flash. Key re-entered the game to join his fellow starters, who had re-entered shortly before.
Immediately, ISU’s offense stabilized. Ball movement got back to the optimal inside-out, left-right movement ISU desires. Jake LaRavia floated to the arc and was used as a pivot to find open shooters. Two jumpers by Neese and a 3-pointer by Tobias Howard Jr. immediately provided ISU the lift it needed as it took a 58-49 lead.
The good offensive flow continued and ISU would take a seemingly safe 66-51 lead with 4:27 left, but then it got harry for the Sycamores.
“The starting group was really good. Keeping Jake on the floor in the second half was a big thing,” Lansing said. “When we have good spacing and movement? We’re going to get a good shot.”
Illinois State (4-8, 1-5) pressed and ISU handled it poorly. A 10-0 run ensued for the Redbirds as it was 66-61 with 1:42 left. Illinois State scored on its final eight possesions.
However, the Sycamores got a Key layup and were 6 of 6 at the free throw line to survive the late lapse in play.
The late sloppiness belied the tone of the rest of the contest. After Saturday’s game was sloppy, there was a sharp uptick in quality from both teams on Sunday.
The Sycamores did their part in the far higher standard of play. ISU had no turnovers, one day after having 19, and converted 53.3% of its first-half shots.
At one point, that shooting translated to an 11-point lead, as the Sycamores were successful getting the ball to the rim (24 points scored in the paint in the first half) and in scoring quickly after Illinois State misses.
However, the Redbirds were much better too than they were on Saturday too, including a revival of its statistically excellent 3-point shooting, as the Redbirds shot their way back into it. The Redbirds were 5 of 11 from 3-point range in the opening 20 minutes and would wipe out the Sycamores’ 11-point lead, briefly taking a 32-31 lead with 3:31 left in the half.
The Sycamores continued to pound the paint and were good enough from long range too, taking a 38-34 lead on a Howard Jr. 3-pointer with a minute left in the half. That score would stand at halftime.
The Sycamores broke free as it started the second half with a 13-4 run that build the lead to 13 before the Redbirds chipped away again.
Indiana State will play its next five games at home, and as it stands without any COVID-19 interruptions or added games? The Sycamores will finish their home slate on Feb. 1. The first of the quintet of games is a single contest against Evansville on Wednesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.