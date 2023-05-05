There are more than a dozen holdovers from the Indiana State baseball squad that reached and won a game in the 2021 NCAA tournament.
This veteran-savvy mix has helped the Sycamores go 18-1 since the turn of April, including Friday’s 6-1 victory over Bradley in Peoria, Ill.
Ranked No. 15 by baseballnews.com, ISU (30-13 overall, 17-2 Missouri Valley Conference) is the first team in the Valley to hit 30 wins. It has a two-game edge over Missouri State for first.
Less than 72 hours following a 13-inning walk-off homer and season-high two hits, both in extras against Illinois, fifth-year senior Miguel Rivera went yard against the Braves.
This week doubled his season home-run tally.
“It’s always good to have some guys that were a part of that [2021] group,” Rivera told the Tribune-Star. “One thing coach [Mitch Hannahs] talks about a lot is this program was built off of guys that were here before us. The fact that we’re able to carry that on and show these younger guys how we carry ourselves and how things are [run] in this program … that’s why the fall is so big for us. We get after it in the fall.”
Another pair of returnees from that squad, juniors Matt Jachec and Mike Sears, put their stamp on the opening game of the BU series.
Sears had a two-run homer, his team-leading 13th, to open ISU’s account at Dozer Park.
Jachec tossed his third complete game this campaign, the program’s first pitcher to do so since 2019, and allowed five hits, no walks and one runner to get in scoring position and fanned seven batters.
Junior Adam Pottinger was walked and hit by a pitch to up his on-base rate to a season-high 19 straight games.
For the fifth game in a row, the nation’s stingiest defense didn’t commit an error. The Sycamores came into Friday tied for the NCAA’s best fielding clip at .984, along with Virginia Tech and Oral Roberts.
It's plays like senior outfielder Keegan Watson's snag of a ball over the wall Tuesday against Illinois that showcase their defensive prowess. That play made the Top 10 of ESPN's SportsCenter.
ISU will face Bradley again at noon EDT Saturday and at 11 a.m. Sunday.
