Belmont rode a late burst in the third quarter to a comfortable 65-51 win at Indiana State on Friday.
Following a 35-28 deficit after two quarters, ISU (8-10, 3-6 Missouri Valley Conference) senior Del’Janae Williams and 6-foot-3 junior Madison Bartley of Belmont traded buckets in the paint.
Williams matched a team-high 13 points, while Bartley dropped a game-best 24 on 10-of-20 shooting.
"As much as we put it on the post, we can also put it on us," senior Anna McKendree said.
"We are playing man-to-man defense, we're responsible for our person, but we got to help each other out all around the court, inside, outside, [wherever]. I feel like we let them get that inside presence too early to where they just had confidence right from the beginning of the game."
McKendree made 3 of 5 3s to pace the Sycamores from beyond the arc, scored 13 points and led the team with eight rebounds.
A 6-2 run capped by a 3-pointer from Bruins junior Destinee Wells made it 43-32 with 7:42 left in the third period. It was the biggest lead to that point — the largest lead of the opening half was eight.
The Bruins (10-10, 6-3) missed their next two shots from the floor and ISU juniors Hattie Westerfeld and Adrian Folks made 3 of 4 from the charity stripe to bring it to eight, again.
Two minutes apart, Westerfeld scored underneath and junior Mya Glanton got a bucket with 4:10 left in the quarter to chop it to 46-39.
Then, the Sycamores had a rare swat of Bartley from a point-blank range. McKendree managed to swipe her attempt on the way up.
Then, 11 seconds later, Bartley checked out of the contest. McKendree passed up an open trey on the right wing so that Williams could spot up to the right of the key and her attempt rolled in and out.
That’s when Wells sunk a second pivotal 3-pointer. A little less than two minutes after getting a breather, Bartley scored.
She did it after reentering 17 seconds earlier.
A Wells’ assist to senior Sydni Harvey to extend it to 14.
“They made shots and we didn’t rotate,” Indiana State coach Chad Killinger said. “First of all, they [got] to the bottom of the paint and we did a bad job of getting the ball out of the paint. They scored 32 points in the paint. They started going inside so we started to double and we [got] into some scramble situations on kick outs.”
The Bruins ran away with the tilt in the final frame with an 18-point lead early on. The Sycamores’ first bucket of the period came nearly halfway after it was over.
Wells amassed 15 points, both of her triples coming in that sequence in the third, and she passed out eight assists. No other player in the game recorded three.
With five assists, the Sycamores had their fewest in two years with Killinger at the helm.
He didn't chalk it up to his players playing selfish basketball.
“Four different people got eight or more shots, I feel like their shots were kind of spread around,” he said.
“We had other people coming off the bench and getting four or five shots in 16 minutes, but you got people passing up shots when they were open. When you are open you got to shoot the ball. We battled that here and there. They did a good job of trying to keep us off the 3-point line because we’ve got some kids that can knock those down. We only got up 13 3-point attempts, to begin with.”
The Sycamores will host Murray State on Sunday as they seek their first conference win at Hulman Center this year in their fifth attempt.
“Just come ready to play, follow the game plan, have each other's back [and] keep fighting," Williams emphasized.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.