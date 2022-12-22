If the Indiana State Sycamores needed a shakeup before starting 18 straight Missouri Valley Conference games, the visiting Northern Illinois Huskies obliged them Thursday afternoon in Hulman Center.
NIU, a Mid-American Conference team, won for just the fourth time this season, soundly beating ISU 67-57 in men's basketball.
Huskies guards Keshawn Williams and David Coit played efficiently and aggressively, totaling 51 of ther team's 67 points. Williams scored 32 points, and Coit added 19, above their respective averages of 18.4 and 13.8 points per game. Williams matched his career high for the Huskies (4-9).
"[Williams] hit quite a few tough ones that probably typically don't go in," ISU senior guard Cooper Neese said, "but he had a good night."
By contrast, the Sycamores (9-4) shot just 35% from the field, hit only 8 of 35 3-pointers and failed to regain the lead after jumping to 6-0 edge at the outset. Grad-student guard Courvoisier McCauley spurred most of ISU's rallies and finished with team highs of 21 points and eight rebounds. Senior guard Cooper Neese scored 10 points, as ISU's only other double-figure scorer.
The Sycamores' downfall, though, had a cause other than inaccurate shooting in the view of coach Josh Schertz.
He summed it up as "just a piss-poor performance" and accepted "100%" of the blame. "You've got to have your team ready to play. You've got to have your team ready to execute," Schertz said.
"The game honors competitiveness. The game honors toughness," he added. "We didn't deserve any breaks, and we didn't get any breaks."
Neese, among the team's core of upperclassmen, also accepted responsibility.
"We're just so mentally soft right now," Neese said. "We can't do the things we're good at anymore. We can't do the things we're supposed to do. We're always concerned about what everybody else is doing. Quite frankly, that's on me. There's only so much that Coach can only say so much and do so much before it comes down to the players actually being a player-led team."
The Huskies didn't open like a team on a four-game losing streak. While ISU used its shooting strength to drop four 3-pointers in the early going, Northern Illinois drove inside for dunks and layups. The Sycamores' initial 6-0 lead vanished on an 8-0 Huskies run, punctuated by Williams' baseline jam.
Northern Illinois wanted more.
The Sycamores responded with 3s from Cameron Henry and Neese, a pair of free throws each from McCauley and Neese, and a driving layup by Zach Hobbs to go back up 18-15.
"From there, our offense went in the mud," Schertz said.
The Huskies rattled off a 15-0 run, the biggest by an ISU opponent this season to lead 30-18 with 3 minutes, 59 seconds left in the first half.
NIU's surge also left ISU trailing by double-digits for the first time in the 2022-23 season.
McCauley helped jolt the Sycamores back into contention with consecutive baskets, pulling ISU within 30-22. Hustling Huskies guard David Coit interrupted that brief ISU rally, hitting a bank shot and a fade-away 3-pointer to pad the visitors' lead at 35-22.
Again, McCauley rallied ISU, hitting a 3 with 1:10 to go in the half. A minute later, the Sycamores played as poised as ever. Playing for one shot as the clock ticked down the final seconds of the first half, forward Jayson Kent hit his only shot of the first 20 minutes, a floating jumper in the lane with 5 seconds left. Then Henry stole the ball on Northern Illinois' inbound play and dropped in a layup as the buzzer sounded.
The half ended with ISU down 35-29, but with a dose of momentum back.
McCauley had scored 12 of the Sycamores' 29 first-half points. The team's shooting went awry after sinking those four opening 3s. ISU went 1 of 14 the rest of the first half beyond the arc. Meanwhile, NIU shot 51% from the field overall in that half, and Coit hit 5 of 6 shots for 13 points before intermission.
Northern Illinois stretched its lead to 14 points in the second half, and kept ISU in a rugged, half-court-style game. "It was more at their pace because we didn't get stops [on defense]," ISU sophomore guard Julian Larry said.
In that setting, the Sycamores came back on the strength of reserves, Zach Hobbs' 3, Kailex Stephens' layup off a Larry assist and a layup by freshman guard Rob Martin. That 7-2 ISU run cut Northern's lead to 50-41 with 10:21 left in the game.
Soon, the Sycamores got closer, sparked by McCauley, who hit a 3-pointer and then stole the ball and fed Larry on a smooth layup. NIU led just 54-46 with 8:36 to play.
The Huskies' reaction summed up the game. They pushed to the other end and Williams banked in a 3-pointer, then swished another 3 for a 6-46 edge.
The Sycamore defense stopped Northern Illinois on a couple possessions, and whittled the Huskies' edge to 60-54. A steal by Henry led to his 3-pointer with 3:35 to go for that 6-point deficit. Neese hit the front end of a one-and-one free throw opportunity, and ISU was down just 60-55.
ISU's defense swarmed on Northern Illinois' next possession, only to see Williams swish a 3-pointer with a hand in his face, 59 seconds left and the shot-clock buzzer sounding. ISU got no closer.
Going into the three-days-off Christmas break on a three-game losing streak is a jarring element to a season that started with a 9-1 record and MVC victories over league favorites Drake and Southern Illinois.
Now, 9-4, the Sycamores have only MVC games from here.
"Right now, we're just not who we were," Neese said of the lull. "Hopefully, [with] three days to get home, see your family, fill your cup up and come back brand new, and we'll figure it out from there. But today was nothing less than a disappointment. An apology doesn't help to these fans who come and watch these games. It was not good."
