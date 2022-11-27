Josh Schertz likes his Indiana State men’s basketball team to play with tempo, but Sunday’s contest against NAIA school Trinity Christian in Hulman Center showed there is danger to that: The gorgeous new scoreboard blew itself up midway through the second half.
Although the boards throughout the building showed the Sycamores ahead 80-40 for quite a while — then were turned off completely for repairs — the Sycamores kept scoring, rolling up a 105-68 win over the visiting Trolls (yes, that’s their nickname; no one knows why).
Math majors have probably already noticed that the visitors outscored their hosts after that 80-40 score, a fact that did not escape Schertz’s attention.
“I congratulate Trinity Christian for the way they competed,” Schertz said after the game. “I loved the way they played. They outplayed us in the second half.” He used the word “abysmal” to describe some of his team’s second-half defense.
Despite giving up 44 points and allowing the Trolls to shoot 53% from the field after intermission — and although they had three players unavailable — the Sycamores were never threatened. Six players scored in double figures, with Zach Hobbs adding nine and Courvoisier McCauley — the team’s leading scorer going into the game — getting seven.
Freshman Robbie Avila made his first career start and led ISU in points (16, tied with Kailex Stephens), rebounds (11) and assists (four, tied with Xavier Bledson). “It was a lot of fun,” he said after the game. “Coop [senior guard Cooper Neese] told me to take one play at a time, and I think I did that.”
Bledson added 14 points, Trenton Gibson and Julian Larry had 13 each and Neese had 10. Stephens, whose line went like this — 5 for 5 from the field, 6 for 6 from the foul line, eight rebounds, two assists and two steals, plus an Alex Gilbert-quality tip dunk — actually played the fewest minutes among the 10 Sycamores (13:29), although Schertz called him the team’s most impactful player of the game.
“I can care less about how many minutes I’m playing or how many points I’ve got,” Stephens said emphatically after the game, “as long as we’re winning and as long as my guys are doing well.”
The Trolls had just nine players in uniform, and two of them — who both played the last 1:42 — may have been managers. But Michael Wright Jr. came off the bench for 18 points, John Cison and Troy Glover had 13 points each and Glover had three blocked shots, two of them on one possession.
ISU’s Cam Henry and Jayson Kent missed the game with injuries and Cade McKnight with an illness, but Schertz is hopeful all three will be available for Drake on Wednesday night.
“From today, things get much tougher,” Schertz promised.
TRINITY CHRISTIAN (68) — Loerop 0-5 2-2 2, Bridgeman 4-12 0-0 9, Glover 6-9 1-1 13, Cison 6-14 0-0 13, Oates 0-2 0-0 0, S.Miller 3-6 2-4 8, Wright 7-12 0-0 18, Mata 0-0 0-0 0, Marrs 2-2 0-0 5. Totals 28-62 FG, 5-7 FT, 68 TP.
INDIANA STATE (105) — McCauley 3-9 0-0 7, Bledson 6-12 0-0 14, Avila 7-12 1-2 16, Neese 5-7 0-0 10, Gibson 4-6 3-4 13, Larry 5-11 0-3 14, Stephens 5-5 6-6 16, Hobbs 3-7 0-0 9, M.Miller 1-8 0-0 3, Martin 2-4 0-0 4. Totals 41-81 FG, 13-15 FT, 105 TP.
Halftime score — ISU 51, TC 24. 3-point shooting — TC 7-15 (Wright 4-5, Marrs 1-1, Bridgeman 1-3, Cison 1-4, Loerop 0-1, Oates 0-1), ISU 10-36 (Hobbs 3-7, Gibson 2-4, Bledson 2-6, McCauley 1-4, Avila 1-4, M.Miller 1-8, Neese 0-1, Larry 0-2). Total fouls — TC 11, ISU 7. Fouled out — none. Turnovers — TC 21 (Cison 7), ISU 7 (Larry 4, Bledson, Gibson, Martin). Rebounds — TC 32 (Glover 8), ISU 44 (Avila 11, Stephens 8, Neese 5, Gibson 5, Larry 4, Bledson 3, Hobbs 3, McCauley, Team 4). Assists — TC 14 (Cison 4, S.Miller 4, Wright 4), ISU 20 (Bledson 4, Avila 4, Larry 3, Neese 2, Gibson 2, Stephens 2, Martin 2, M.Miller). Steals — TC 3 (Loerop, Bridgeman, Oates), ISU 13 (Bledson 2, Neese 2, Larry 2, Stephens 2, McCauley, Avila, Gibson, Hobbs, M.Miller). Blocks — TC 4 (Glover 3), ISU 1 (Neese). A. — 2,400.
Next — Both teams have home games Wednesday, Indiana State (6-1) its Missouri Valley Conference opener against Drake and Trinity Christian (3-3) against St. Xavier.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.