When Indiana State re-opened men's basketball practice to the media on Oct. 16, one of the first names that created buzz at ISU Arena was Julian Larry.
Among the seven newcomers on the Sycamores' roster, Larry is, for lack of a better way to put it, the "oldest" newcomer. Not in age, but in how long he's been committed to ISU — he expressed his desire to come to Terre Haute from Frisco, Texas in early October 2019, before any of his fellow true freshmen or junior college transfers did the same.
Given that, it might be understandable that Larry isn't first to come to mind for Sycamores fans after more recent arrivals like Randy Miller Jr., Tobias Howard Jr., et al.
However, Larry is quickly making a name for himself. Both coaches and teammates have lauded his contributions in practice and off-the-floor. With ISU's point guard spot in flux after Jordan Barnes graduated, Larry might have the chance to make an immediate impact for the Sycamores.
"He's very competitive and he talks. He's a true point guard. He knows how to pass and read. He's going to be really good for us," ISU guard Tyreke Key said.
"He's definitely a special player. You don't see many freshmen come to college and play at the caliber he's playing now. The pace he plays at is amazing. His defense is crazy. He'll pick up full-court every possession every time down the floor. He's been a great leader for us as a freshman player," said ISU forward Jake LaRavia, who knows a little bit about excelling as a freshman.
So what makes Larry tick? First, he's happy to be at ISU. He arrived during the summer, which would be the usual operating procedure in normal times, but a bit more of a challenge with COVID-19 restrictions in place. Still, Larry wanted to be here and get accustomed to his new teammates.
"I came early in the summer. Cobie Barnes, Jake LaRavia and Tre Williams, we were all here, and we figured how each other play and they taught me some things to help me," Larry said. "I'm really comfortable right now. It's been a smooth transition so far, smoother than I thought. My mindset is to learn everyday. I want to learn something new everyday. My teammates help me a lot too. They've been very helpful."
That prep time with his teammates feeds into what Larry is as a player. He's a true point guard, not necessarily a scorer, but one who wants to know all of his teammates' tendencies so he can go about his business. Larry also has a work ethic that has left ISU coach Greg Lansing impressed.
"Since he's arrived on-campus? There hasn't been a harder worker than him. He's put in more time on his game. He's been told people won't guard him because he doesn't shoot as well, so he just works and works on his shot. This is all day, everyday," Lansing said.
"He has the qualities of what you want in a true point guard — he's competitiveness, his leadership and he's very vocal, as vocal as anyone we've got."
ISU has had good point guards in its recent history, but they weren't necessarily outwardly vocal. Not Larry. He will not hesitate to talk to whomever he feels needs to be put in the correct spot on the floor.
"He's doing a good job of being a floor general and knowing all of the plays that we run. He even gets on the veterans in practice. Knowing he's taking on that leadership role is big-time for us," Key said.
It doesn't hurt Larry's cause that he has former ISU standout point guard Jake Odum on the coaching staff. Lansing thinks the pair are a lot alike, even if their games are different. They're both students of the game — and running the point in particular.
"He knows basketball. He's in there watching film with Jake Odum. He knows how good Odum was and he's soaking up that knowledge. He's doing all of the right things," said Lansing, who was asked whether Larry was more like Odum or Barnes?
"Julian couldn't go get baskets and score like JB and Jake Odum could, but he dictates pace and dictates in the half-court. He picks up defensively and he has an impact. He directs traffic and makes things happen," Lansing said.
Larry knows this is what Lansing wants from his point guard given the scoring talent that's already on the roster.
"My playmaking and speed will help, that's why they recruited me, they want to play fast. I love to play fast. That's where we all come together — the tempo," Larry said.
Larry is also good at seeing the silver lining in the dark cloud that has been COVID-19. The pandemic has morphed the student-athlete experience out of all recognition, but that isn't going to get the Texan in a funk.
"It's given me more time on the court. There's no social life and there's more focus. We want to win the Valley and the tournament. We want to win. Personally? I want to elevate my teammates and put them where they need to be," Larry said.
Music to the ears of the Sycamores.
"He's definitely making his presence felt. He's going to fit in fine," Lansing said.
